We keep receiving great savings from Amazon.com, where we have found a vast selection of smart TVs on sale. First up, we have the LG OLED C1 Series currently receiving a 24 percent discount on its 65-inch model that translates to $603 savings. This means that you can purchase your new smart TV for just $1,897. In addition, this model comes with Alexa built-in, 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, Gaming Mode, and more. Suppose you are considering going for a larger-sized display. In that case, you can also consider the 77-inch model that currently goes for $2,997 after seeing an $808 discount that represents 21 percent savings, and you get the same amazing features.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO