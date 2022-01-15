ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Southern U.S. braces for several inches of snow

INS News
 3 days ago

Four governors declared a state of emergency ahead...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

US Should Brace for Two More Severe Winter Storms in the Following Weeks

Americans should prepare for more severe winter weather in the coming weeks. More possibilities of snow and other severe weather are expected in areas of the eastern United States on Monday, shortly after a winter storm wreaked havoc across the Tennessee Valley, Southeast, and up the Eastern Seaboard into New England over the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Potential for several inches of snow for central NC later this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On the heels of Sunday’s wintry weather, another winter storm is forecast to hit central North Carolina later this week. On Thursday, rain will be likely as a cold front moves through during the day. After highs in the 40s, temperatures will fall late...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Travel woes as winter storm blankets eastern US and Canada

A major winter storm blanketed a swath of North America in snow stretching up the east coast from Georgia to Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. Transport was also seriously disrupted, with drivers warned of hazardous road conditions and major travel headaches from the southern US state of Arkansas to Quebec.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Npr
Lockhaven Express

Winter Storm Izzy dumps several inches on region

LOCK HAVEN — The snow was expected. The snow came. The snow began to fall late Sunday afternoon in Clinton and Centre counties and continued throughout the night, mixing with rain, freezing rain and sleet. It impacted schools, businesses and, of course, travel. Winter Storm Izzy dumped anywhere from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy