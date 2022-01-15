Southern U.S. braces for several inches of snow

Americans should prepare for more severe winter weather in the coming weeks. More possibilities of snow and other severe weather are expected in areas of the eastern United States on Monday, shortly after a winter storm wreaked havoc across the Tennessee Valley, Southeast, and up the Eastern Seaboard into New England over the weekend.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On the heels of Sunday’s wintry weather, another winter storm is forecast to hit central North Carolina later this week. On Thursday, rain will be likely as a cold front moves through during the day. After highs in the 40s, temperatures will fall late...
A major winter storm blanketed a swath of North America in snow stretching up the east coast from Georgia to Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. Transport was also seriously disrupted, with drivers warned of hazardous road conditions and major travel headaches from the southern US state of Arkansas to Quebec.
LOCK HAVEN — The snow was expected. The snow came. The snow began to fall late Sunday afternoon in Clinton and Centre counties and continued throughout the night, mixing with rain, freezing rain and sleet. It impacted schools, businesses and, of course, travel. Winter Storm Izzy dumped anywhere from...
