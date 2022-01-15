ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Why We Mourn the Loss of TV Dad Bob Saget

By Pam Rutledge
fielding.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTV dads are idealized versions of the fathers we’d all love to have. A parasocial relationship describes the one-sided emotional attachment we feel to real and fictional characters. Losing a loved character is experienced as the loss of a real connection; it leaves a hole. Parasocial relationships add...

www.fielding.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to Their TV Dad, Bob Saget

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who got their start in Hollywood by jointly playing Michelle Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House, are remembering their TV dad, Bob Saget, who died on Sunday. "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer...
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Full House cast remembers Bob Saget: 'Best TV dad ever'

Tributes continued to pour in Monday for popular stand-up comedian, actor and TV host Bob Saget, who was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. "Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny," fellow comedian Marc Maron tweeted. Added Jon Stewart, "Just the funniest and nicest."
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
cbs2iowa.com

Bob Saget, iconic TV dad and widely respected comic, dead at 65

ORLANDO, Florida — Bob Saget, the star of 'Full House,' 'America's Funniest Home Videos,' and countless comedy productions, has died at the age of 65. Deputies discovered Saget at his hotel in the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando dead at the scene. They were called to the scene by someone who found him unresponsive in his hotel room.
ORLANDO, FL
wbwn.com

Remembering America’s TV Dad, Bob Saget

First America’s Sweetheart, Betty White, and now America’s TV dad, Bob Saget. The sudden passing of the actor has left fans shocked. He was 65 at the time of his passing, found unresponsive in his hotel room in Florida. Bob has been touring the country performing and was...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget Honored in ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Tribute

America’s Funniest Home Videos is paying homage to former host Bob Saget. During Sunday night’s broadcast of the ABC program, host Alfonso Ribeiro remembered Saget as a member of the show’s “family.” “As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend last week, and AFV lost a family member,” Ribeiro said. “Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day, and this show wouldn’t have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It’s been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit.” Ribeiro then introduced a montage of clips he described as showcasing “Bob being Bob.” During the montage, clips of...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget’s Death: ‘This Hurts Like Nothing I’ve Ever Felt Before’

Candace Cameron Bure is still coming to terms with the devastating loss of her beloved TV dad, Bob Saget, who died on Sunday, January 9, at the age of 65. The former Full House star took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 11, to share a photo of the pair hugging, while writing her message directly to the late comedian in the caption. “Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Thicke
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Bob Saget
Person
John Ritter
Person
John Mulaney
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’ Premiere Tributes ‘HIMYM’ Narrator Bob Saget

How I Met Your Father‘s premiere episode ended with a tribute to Bob Saget, who served as narrator in How I Met Your Mother. The title card reads: In loving memory of Bob Saget. The actor was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9, and was later pronounced dead on the scene. Saget was in Central Florida as part of his latest stand-up comedy tour. His cause of death is still under investigation. Although Saget is mostly known for portraying Danny Tanner in Full House and later the Netflix revival, Fuller House, his voice played a big role...
ORLANDO, FL
investing.com

Bob Saget, TV dad and comedian, found dead in Florida hotel room

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom "Full House," was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, at age 65, authorities and his family said on Sunday. The cause of Saget's death was unclear. Emergency responders...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Celebrity#Downloads
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Bob Saget autopsy completed as new details surrounding death are released

Bob Saget's cause of death remains unknown, but new details surrounding the sad incident emerged on Monday as an autopsy has been completed. "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy