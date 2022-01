Scientists provide extensive information about the variant as well as how to stay as safe as possible. The CDC has been collaborating with global public health and industry partners to learn about Omicron. It is still unknown how easily it spreads, the severity of illness it causes or how well available vaccines and medications work against it. According to an article, the variant will likely spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and how easily Omicron spreads compared to Delta is unknown. CDC expects that anyone with Omicron infection can spread the disease to others even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO