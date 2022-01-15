ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Knicks Players Most Effected By Cam Reddish Trade

By James Ryder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Knicks just pulled off a surprising trade with the rival Atlanta Hawks that has landed them Cam Reddish. Atlanta has dealt Reddish, along with Soloman Hill and a 2025 second-round pick (via Brooklyn), to New York for Kevin Knox and a 2022 first-round pick (via Charlotte)....

Knicks Notes: Reddish, Brunson, Randle, Walker

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau met with newly acquired Cam Reddish on Saturday and told him that playing time will have to be earned, writes Marc Berman of The New York Post. The Knicks didn’t part with any rotation pieces in the Thursday trade that brought Reddish to New York, sending out only Kevin Knox and a draft pick, so Reddish will have to supplant someone else to get his minutes.
Knicks badly want Jalen Brunson

The Mavericks still haven’t afforded former Villanova point guard Jalen Brunson a contract extension and he has made another leap this season. As The Post has reported multiple times, the Knicks have had Brunson on their radar. Brunson’s father is Rick Brunson — Leon Rose’s initial client when he started his sports agency business out of Cherry Hill, N.J. Thibodeau has had the elder Brunson on his staff for years before he rejoined the Knicks. With “T-Day’’ approaching in 3 ¹/2 weeks, the Mavericks are certainly capable of moving Brunson before the 2018 second-round pick becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Knicks already contacted the Mavericks sometime in the past about Brunson, an NBA source said. “They want him bad,’’ the NBA source said.
3 rumored trade targets that make no sense for NY Knicks

All year long the NY Knicks have consistently struggled to simply just stay afloat within the Eastern Conference standings and now, as things currently stand, they find themselves submerged underwater down in the deep end of this proverbial pool with their mere .500 record of 21-21. As a result, they...
One Trade For Knicks To Land Myles Turner After Reddish Deal

The New York Knicks just kicked off NBA trade season with a bang. They nabbed Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks. They gave up Kevin Knox II and a protected first-round pick via the Hornets, and also received a 2025 second-rounder and Solomon Hill. Not a bad way for the...
Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
Knicks trade rumors: Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson on New York's radar, per report

The New York Knicks have been searching for a point guard for what seems like decades. They've been linked to Damian Lillard, but he isn't available. They signed Kemba Walker in the offseason, but he hasn't played well in New York. Derrick Rose has largely thrived as a Knick, but he is currently injured. That has forced the front office to continue searching outside of the organization for a floor general, and according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, they've identified a possible target in Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson. New York has contacted Dallas about Brunson in the past, and as one source told Berman, the Knicks "want him bad."
Barrett, Randle power Knicks past Hawks for 3rd straight win

ATLANTA -- — RJ Barrett scored 26 points, Julius Randle added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-108 on Saturday night for their third straight victory. The Knicks improved to 22-21, the first time they've been over .500 since Dec. 2. They have won five of six, but began the night in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.
Knicks trade target Myles Turner’s value takes a hit after serious foot injury

The New York Knicks‘ prime trade target Myles Turner had been diagnosed with a stress reaction on his left foot, the Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday. Turner has been out since Friday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks to re-assess his status. His injury was initially labeled as a sore left ankle. A second opinion yielded the stress reaction, a precursor to the more severe stress fracture injury. It appears that Turner will be out for a significant amount of time that could extend beyond the Feb. 10 trade deadline.
‘Blood in the Garden’ Review: Chris Herring’s Nostalgic Retelling of ’90s Knicks

We review ex-Knicks beat writer Chris Herring’s new tome on the gritty era of ’90s New York Knicks basketball: Blood in the Garden. I was born in 1993 into a baseball house. I watched nearly every single Yankees game with my mother who grew up in The Bronx. My sports fandom during my childhood was monopolized by Derek Jeter, and it wasn’t until my early adolescence during the mid-aughts when I branched out beyond the diamond to the gridiron and the hardwood. And even then it took a few trips to the Garden and the consecutive arrivals of Amar’e Stoudemire and Carmelo Anthony to permanently tar me with the label “Knicks fan.”
Reddish: 'I feel like I can be a star' with Knicks

After getting a fresh start following a trade to the New York Knicks, Cam Reddish believes a breakout is on the way. "I feel like I can be a star," Reddish said in his first comments since being traded by the Atlanta Hawks, according to The New York Post's Marc Berman.
