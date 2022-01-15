ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Bill Ward’s Biggest Black Sabbath Regret

By Martin Kielty
KTEM NewsRadio
KTEM NewsRadio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bill Ward recalled one of his “biggest regrets” in relation to his life with Black Sabbath, while also reflecting on his struggle with alcohol. In a wide-ranging interview with Metal Hammer, Ward said he had an “attitude of gratitude” toward his past and felt like a much more balanced person than...

ktemnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
theobelisk.net

Patriarchs in Black Post Debut Single “Demon of Regret”

Kudos to drummer Johnny Kelly on putting it about as succinctly as it can be put — “All roads lead to Black Sabbath.” He’s not wrong, at least as regards any and all things heavy. The former Type O Negative and longtime Danzig basher has joined forces with Vessel of Light‘s Dan Lorenzo in the new band Patriarchs in Black — because what’s been getting a lot of good press lately if not patriarchy? — and signed to MDD Records for an impending debut release.
ROCK MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Melanie Makaiwi's Top 5 Favorite Black Sabbath Songs

Playing Favorites is a new interview series. Musicians, filmmakers, comedians or other creative types pick a topic and tell us their Top 5 favorite things about it. Black Sabbitch, the all female Black Sabbath cover band, has been redefining the tribute band concept over the last decade. The band—featuring Alice Austin (vocals), Emily Burton (guitar), Melanie Makaiwi (bass) and Angie Scarpa (drums)—are music festival favorites, sharing bills and stages with acts ranging from Ozzy Osbourne, Foo Fighters and Iggy Pop, to The Flaming Lips, Danzig and Ty Segall. New to the majesty of Black Sabbitch? Visit the Black Sabbitch website, or check out some incredible live performances on the Black Sabbitch YouTube page.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Avatar's Johannes Eckerström: "To have a reunion in your 70s, you have to make that mean something - Sabbath dropped the ball”

Johannes Eckerström knows a thing or two about bringing colour to metal. For the past 20 years he has been the ringmaster (and oftentimes, court jester) of Swedish metal madmen Avatar. Unpredictable as they are entertaining, the band put out three singles in 2021 that swung from raging death metal (Barren Cloth Mother) to theatrical rocker (Going Hunting) and folksy acoustic ballad (So Sang The Hollow), such is the scope of their craft. With their proposed UK tour now postponed to 2023, Hammer's Matt Mills caught up with the band to talk bad interviews, New Year's Resolutions and why Abba are better than Black Sabbath. Erm...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Abuse#Heavy Metal#Reunion
loudersound.com

Tony Martin retains Black Sabbath power on new album Thorns

Tony Iommi’s late-80s attempts to re-establish Black Sabbath gained much-needed momentum with the bringing in of unknown Birmingham vocalist Tony Martin in 1987. Martin’s five-octave-range vocal performances on albums such as Headless Cross and Tyr won him the loyalty of a hard-core section of Sabbath’s fan base.
ROCK MUSIC
SVG

Pokimane Just Revealed Her Biggest Twitch Regret

Pokimane has had a bizarre rise to fame, eventually landing herself at the top of the streaming world. However, fans eventually came to love her because — even though she may seem perfect at first glance — she can also be quite relatable and human. Pokimane recently took some time to reflect on her streaming career while speaking to her fans, and revealed that although she's incredibly proud of how far she's come, she still has some regrets about her time on Twitch.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KTEM NewsRadio

Alex Lifeson’s Envy of None Album Will Include Neil Peart Tribute

Alex Lifeson will close out his upcoming Envy of None album with a "highly emotive" song honoring his former Rush bandmate, Neil Peart. "Western Sunset" is the final track on Envy of None, due out April 8 via Kscope. Lifeson said the song will not only pay tribute to his friend and legendary drummer, but it will unify an eclectic record that incorporates elements of alternative, experimental and synth-rock.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Please enjoy this cat covering Ozzy. It’s “Cat Sabbath”

I haven’t posted a cat video for a while, so to make up for that, here’s a TikTok video of a cat covering Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” I apologize in advance. Metal musician SadSatan serenades his new bride with this…special song. →. Alan Cross.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
Variety

How Nashville Legend Ralph Emery Dissed Country-Rock Pioneers the Byrds — and the Night They Buried the Hatchet

Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man,” which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song. But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series “Nashville Now” 17 years later for...
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele in Las Vegas: A history of Sin City residencies, from Liberace and Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga

British pop superstar Adele will commence her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Hotel from Friday 21 January 2022.Her “Weekends with Adele” concert series will see the singer take to the stage every Friday and Saturday night until 16 April. Audience members are required to be double-vaccinated and to have received a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the event.The residency follows the release of Adele’s best-selling fourth album 30 in November last year, and sees her follow in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, who gave 41 performances at the Park Theater at Park MGM...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
KTEM NewsRadio

Listen to Eric Clapton’s New Song ‘Heart of a Child’

Eric Clapton has released a new song titled "Heart of a Child." The gentle, Latin-influenced seven-minute song arrived yesterday. It is paired with an animated video showing images of fear and sadness appearing and vanishing from the walls of an animated city. "Heart of a Child" was co-written by Robin...
MUSIC
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy