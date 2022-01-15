Bill Ward’s Biggest Black Sabbath Regret

Playing Favorites is a new interview series. Musicians, filmmakers, comedians or other creative types pick a topic and tell us their Top 5 favorite things about it. Black Sabbitch, the all female Black Sabbath cover band, has been redefining the tribute band concept over the last decade. The band—featuring Alice Austin (vocals), Emily Burton (guitar), Melanie Makaiwi (bass) and Angie Scarpa (drums)—are music festival favorites, sharing bills and stages with acts ranging from Ozzy Osbourne, Foo Fighters and Iggy Pop, to The Flaming Lips, Danzig and Ty Segall. New to the majesty of Black Sabbitch? Visit the Black Sabbitch website, or check out some incredible live performances on the Black Sabbitch YouTube page.
