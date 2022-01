Welcome, Pittsburgh Steelers fans. In proud Yinzer tradition, the Pittsburgh Penguins season begins the day following the final Steelers game. So for those of you who missed the Penguins weekend while preparing for Ben Roethlisberger’s final game, you’re in luck. PHN has you covered. You may have missed a heck of a goalie show this weekend by a third-string goalie who could become the backup. Bryan Rust is a bit rusty. His joke, not ours. The Boston Bruins are interested in John Klingberg on the NHL trade front, the Washington Capitals lost, the Philadelphia Flyers are sputtering, and Evgeni Malkin is still adjusting.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO