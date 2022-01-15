ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

UMC MEN’S CLUB HOCKEY TEAM IS AT NORTH DAKOTA STATE AFTER A MONTH PLUS OFF

kroxam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) hasn’t played since December taking over a month off during the Christmas and New Year’s break! The Golden Eagles are...

www.kroxam.com

Comments / 0

Related
froggyweb.com

No travel advised in much of eastern North Dakota, west-central Minnesota

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Poor travel conditions were reported across eastern, central and northern North Dakota and west-central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon and evening with blowing snow and strong winds significantly reducing travel speeds and visibility. There was near zero to zero visibility on sections of I-94 and I-29. Late Tuesday,...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Hot 97-5

Hockey Day North Dakota Schedule Featuring 4 Bismarck Teams

Hockey Day North Dakota is set to begin this Friday, January 21st in Jamestown, North Dakota and will wrap up on Saturday, January 22nd. The games will take place on the University of Jamestown campus. This is North Dakota's premier outdoor hockey event. This year's schedule will feature four of...
BISMARCK, ND
kroxam.com

BROOKS BUTT SIGNS TO PLAY FOOTBALL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF JAMESTOWN

Crookston High School Senior, Brooks Butt, signed to play football at the University of Jamestown for the Jimmies. Brooks will join his brother, Brady, as a Jimmy football player. The two boys have followed in their dad’s footsteps. Scott played and coached at the University of Jamestown. Brooks played...
JAMESTOWN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crookston, MN
College Sports
Local
Minnesota College Sports
State
North Dakota State
City
West Fargo, ND
Local
Minnesota Sports
Crookston, MN
Sports
West Fargo, ND
Sports
City
Crookston, MN
740thefan.com

UND Goalie Tomek named to Slovakia Olympic Men’s Hockey Team

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Former University of North Dakota goaltender Matej Tomek has been named to the 2022 Slovakia Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team on Tuesday morning, as announced by the nation. Tomek is the 31st UND product to compete at the Winter Olympics in men’s ice hockey,...
NHL
bsubeavers.com

Men’s Hockey previews home series against Ferris State

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Bemidji State University men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore and senior Owen Sillinger answered questions from the local media at the latest men’s hockey media day, Tuesday. The Beavers return home this weekend to host Ferris State University, Friday-Saturday, at Sanford Center. Puck drop for game one is scheduled for 7:07 p.m., followed by game two at 6:07 p.m.
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Men’s Basketball Game Against Penn State Postponed Due To COVID Protocols

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota announced that the men’s basketball game against Penn State on Wednesday has been postponed. According to the university, the game was postponed due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Golden Gophers program. On Sunday, Minnesota played without four student-athletes due to injury, illness and protocols. After further testing on Monday, the team had fewer than seven scholarship players available, which is below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum. The teams will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game. Minnesota’s next game is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. against Rutgers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRLS BBALL PLAYS SOLID DEFENSE TO BEAT TRF

The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team struggled offensively and got into some foul trouble, but once again relied on their defense to carry them as they beat the Thief River Falls Prowlers 47-30 in a Section 8AA game played in Thief River Falls. FIRST HALF – — Crookston had a...
CROOKSTON, MN
KEYC

Nathan Smith selected to USA Men’s Olympic hockey team

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings will be making the trip to represent Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics with junior forward Nathan Smith. Once the National Hockey League announced its players would not be participating in the games last month, it opened...
MANKATO, MN
kroxam.com

BGMR’S KOBEY DALLAGER SCORES HIS 1,000TH POINT, GATORS CRUISE PAST PIRATE BOYS BBALL

The Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (BGMR) Gators used suffocating defense, tremendous passing. They dominated in the rebounding department as they ended the first half on a 40-7 run and cruised to a 74-38 victory over the Crookston Pirate Boys Basketball team in a game played in Greenbush. When asked what Coach Kent Christian wanted his team to improve before the game, he responded, “Our defense…… it sucks.” The Gators must have heard the coach and played their best defensive game of the year.
CROOKSTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey#S Club#Umc#The Golden Eagles#Wccha#The Northwest Division#Bison
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON PIRATE BOYS BASKETBALL AT THE SWAMP TAKING ON BGMR – ON KROX

The Crookston Pirate Boys Basketball team is looking to get back on track tonight as they travel to Greenbush to take on Badger-Greenbush-Middle River. Crookston is 2-9 on the year and has lost four in a row, while BGMR is 5-8 on the season and has won two in a row. The game will be on KROX Radio, just click on listen live in the upper right-hand corner of the page.
CROOKSTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
newsdakota.com

University of Jamestown AD Set to Step Down

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – University of Jamestown Athletic Director Sean Johnson has announced he will step down from his position and move to Newberry, South Carolina to be the new Athletic Director at Newberry College in April. Taking the position in June of 2015, Johnson has spent seven years...
JAMESTOWN, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy