After a two-game homestand, the Dixie St. Trailblazers will be on the road. Dixie St. and the Utah Valley Wolverines will face off in a WAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at UCCU Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Utah Valley winning the first 87-72 at home on the road and the Trailblazers taking the second 93-89.

OREM, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO