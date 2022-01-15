ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State COVID update on Saturday, Jan. 15

By Richard Roman
Governor Kathy Hochul update New Yorkers on the state's progress in combating COVID-19 on Saturday, January 15. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 47,870 positives since Friday.

