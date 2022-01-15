ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bob Baffert-trained horses again lead Eclipse Awards finalists

By John Cherwa
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJVOy_0dmqQevG00

Once again, trainer Bob Baffert had the most Southern California horses selected as finalists for the annual Eclipse Awards . The Baffert-trained Medina Spirit, Corniche and Gamine joined Flightline and Ce Ce as nominees to horse racing’s biggest honors.

In addition, locally based jockey Flavien Prat was chosen in the rider category, and Jessica Pyfer is a finalist for best apprentice jockey.

Last year, Baffert had eight nominations and finished with four wins , including horse of the year Authentic. Baffert was a finalist for best trainer, but the mostly East Coast-based voters gave the award to Brad Cox, who is a finalist this year along with Steve Asmussen and Chad Brown.

There were few surprises among the 16 categories announced Saturday, with most of the suspense around two awards.

The 3-year-old male award is thought to be between Essential Quality and Medina Spirit with Life Is Good also a finalist. Essential Quality won the Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes in New York, and Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby and beat older horses in the Awesome Again. Medina Spirit finished ahead of Essential Quality in the Derby and the Breeders’ Cup Classic in their only two meetings.

But there remains a stigma around Medina Spirit because he tested positive for a legal anti-inflammatory banned on race day after winning the Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has yet to charge Baffert . Medina Spirit died after a workout at Santa Anita on Dec. 6 of what is preliminarily being called a cardiac event, pending a full necropsy and investigation.

The other category in question is Male Sprinter in which the John Sadler-trained Flightline was named a finalist against Aloha West and Jackie’s Warrior. Flightline easily put forward the best sprinting performances last year but ran only three races, winning by a combined 37 ½ lengths. Aloha West won five races, including the Breeders’ Cup Sprint, and Jackie’s Warrior won four of seven but finished sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint as the favorite.

The Female Sprinter award has two Southern California-based horses in Ce Ce, trained by Michael McCarthy and winner of the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint, and Gamine, who won four graded stakes before finishing third in the race won by Ce Ce.

The Horse of the Year finalists are not made public, but it is a foregone conclusion it will go to Knicks Go, who will most assuredly also win Older Dirt Male, where he is a finalist with Maxfield and Mystic Guide. Knicks Go won the Breeders’ Cup Classic and four other races, including the Pegasus World Cup and Whitney Stakes.

All voting for the Eclipse Awards has been done, so the naming of finalists is done in an effort generate interest in the awards. The winners will be announced Feb. 10 in a ceremony at Santa Anita. Those who vote on the awards are members of the Daily Racing Form, National Thoroughbred Racing Assn. and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

WASHINGTON — The White House believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, warning that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border. "We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Asmussen
Person
Bob Baffert
Person
Flavien Prat
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
GEORGIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
246K+
Followers
52K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy