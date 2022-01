America’s Got Talent has been appointment television in my household for many years. It’s a very well-produced reality competition series, providing plenty of memorable moments (and, let’s face it, some not so memorable) as the country gradually winnows a list of competitors down to one grand prize winner of $1 million and a headlining show in Las Vegas. Even if you’ve never seen the show, odds are you’ve been to see some of the past winners: Terry Fator, Shin Lim, Tape Face, Piff the Magic Dragon ... the list goes on and on.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 DAYS AGO