Editor's Note: The below article contains spoilers for SCREAM. Scream, the fifth installment in the iconic slasher series, has finally hit theaters, and it had a killer opening weekend. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett treated longtime fans to a revival that honored what franchise director Wes Craven helped create while also making something that felt distinctly fresh in its own right. This sequel had many memorably thrilling twists and emotional turns, like the writers finally having the guts to kill a core character in Dewey, but arguably the most shocking plot reveal of all was seeing Skeet Ulrich return as one of the original killers, Billy Loomis. The cast and crew have kept quiet on Ulrich’s return, but Ulrich himself took to Instagram to celebrate the new film’s success.

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO