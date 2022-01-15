ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg, FL

CCSO: Deputies find man shot to death in Middleburg

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
(Avid_creative/Getty Images)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office found a man shot to death in Middleburg, Florida on Friday.

Deputies arrived at the 4200 block of Angora Street and discovered the deceased man and other involved parties, as they had remained on scene.

An investigation revealed that the man had traveled to the location to confront the other involved parties and pointed a gun at them. The man was then shot by one of the persons present, according to CCSO.

The other involved parties called 911 and attempted to save the man but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. No arrests have been made at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

Neither the man nor the involved parties have been identified.

CCSO believes there is no threat to the community.

