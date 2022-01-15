These ‘Encanto’ Inspired Nails Have Us Obsessed

In the first few moments of the new Disney movie Encanto, we learn that a candle contains a miracle for the main characters, the family Madrigal. The candle's magical flame never goes out and has gifted most of the family members with magical powers. Aunt Pepa's mood affects the weather, and mom Julieta's cooking heals people's wounds. Even the casita (or the house) is blessed with magic. We continue to learn about the Madrigals' powers as the main character, Mirabel, sings her opening number, "The Family Madrigal." Her sister Isabela is "perfect," as Mirabel tells it, and can conjure flowers, while her other sister, Luisa, is super strong. Meanwhile, Mirabel didn't get a power (a fact the village kids won't let her forget). Another family member whose power is not immediately evident is Abuela Alma.

