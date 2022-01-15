ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UK Coach Joe B. Hall Dies at Age 93

By Shawn Smith
Cover picture for the articleJoe B. Hall passed away Saturday. He was 93 years old. Hall coached the Wildcats from 1972 to...

Remembering Joe B. Hall

Former University of Kentucky basketball coach and UK Athletics Hall of Famer (2005) Joe B. Hall died early Saturday morning at the age of 93. A native of Cynthiana, Ky., Hall won a national championship at Kentucky as a player in 1949 under the legendary Adolph Rupp and then served as an assistant under Rupp from 1965-72.
FSU's Hamilton 'forever grateful' for former boss, mentor Joe B. Hall

Two days after hearing the news, Florida State's Leonard Hamilton was still coping with his emotions following the passing of former Kentucky head coach Joe B. Hall, who died Saturday at the age of 93. Hall led Kentucky’s second storied run to prominence from 1972-1985, winning the 1978 NCAA championship,...
Tubby Smith Releases Statement on Passing of Joe B. Hall

Tubby Smith released a statement Monday night on the passing of legendary coach Joe B. Hall. The former UK coach posted the following in a statement to Twitter. “I remember when I first got the job at Kentucky, Coach Hall told me ‘Tubby this is a 24/7, 365 days a year job.’ He was a special guy , he was always supportive and always encouraging me and every coach that came after him. He was a coaches’ coach.
Highlights of Kentucky’s Win vs. Tennessee with Tom Leach on the Call

Kentucky improved to 14-3 (4-1 SEC) on the season with a 107-79 win vs. Tennessee at Rupp Arena on Saturday. Kentucky picked up their biggest win of the season vs. the Volunteers, their second (North Carolina) Quadrant 1 victory of the year. The most impressive thing is Kentucky scored 107...
‘Painful stuff’: Andy Murray reacts to ‘boos’ from crowd at Australian Open

Sir Andy Murray has reacted after apparently being booed at the Australian Open following his first round victory over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.The Scot, 34, eventually saw off his opponent 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in a tense five-set match at the John Cain Arena, having coasted early on before finding things tougher as the momentum swung back towards Basilashvili.But during his post-match interview, an exhausted Murray appeared to be booed by fans in the stadium, a confusing development given that they had cheered and applauded when he won the match, celebrating wildly himself on the court and...
Kentucky Climbs Three Spots in NET Rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a huge win vs. the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena Saturday, defeating the Volunteers 107-79. The win was the biggest of the season for the Wildcats, who are now 14-3 overall and 4-1 vs. Southeastern Conference competition. The win moved Kentucky up three spots to...
Joe B. Hall

