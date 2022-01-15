ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

3 hospitalized after 2-alarm fire at Kansas home

 3 days ago
JOHNSON COUNTY —Three people were injured in a Saturday house fire in Olathe. Just after 8a.m., fire crews responded...

Great Bend Post

Police: Kan. teens died after drug deal set up on social media

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the teens who died as 17-year-old Alexis Cervantes Martinez and 16-year-old Mariah Zamora both of Wichita. Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 2700 block...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas man dies after semi crash into tree

MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Edward J. Danford, 59, Iola, was southbound on U.S. 169 just south of Ten Mile Creek. The truck traveled off the left side of the road, across the median, across the northbound lanes into the ditch and came to rest against a tree.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police arrest 2 after Kansas motel parking lot gun fight

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with a weekend shooting. Just 12 a.m. Sunday police responded to report of a shooting at a motel in the 1600 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. At the scene, police found 38-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (1/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/17) At 9:01 a.m. an accident was reported at 300 Patton Road. At 1:56 p.m. a burglary was reported at 414 N. Elm Street in Hoisington.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Vandals still sought in Claflin cemetery desecration

Authorities are still looking for information about who vandalized headstones at Pleasant View Cemetery in Claflin on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Sixteen headstones were overturned. Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir said the vandalism was a senseless and expensive crime. “We’re looking at probably close to $10,000 damages just to...
CLAFLIN, KS
Great Bend Post

Resident holds Kan. home burglary suspect until police arrive

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just before 10:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a possible aggravated burglary in progress in the 1400 block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The victim reported that unknown suspect had broken...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas man arrested for alleged aggravated arson

NEOSHO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. On Friday police responded to the 1500 block of west 3rd Street in Chanute for a structure fire. Officers spoke to the persons involved and arrested John Wasielewski III, 19, Chanute, on requested charges of aggravated arson, aggravated...
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Kan. felon ran to the jail where he was arrested for shooting incident

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in connection with a drug deal and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6:00 p.m. Jan. 12, police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1800 block of S Greenwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. They arrived to find a 35-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Before officers arrived, it was reported that the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Nathaniel Kester of Wichita had fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Some Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Two large school districts in Kansas have canceled classes this week as COVID-19 cases surge among their staff and students. Olathe Public Schools and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the district web site. There were no classes Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
OLATHE, KS
Great Bend Post

December 2021 the warmest on record in Kan., Mo. — by a long shot

Kansas and Missouri logged their warmest average December temperatures on record last month, according to data released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Average temperatures over the last half of 2021 were higher than they’ve ever been in either state — and across the country. Meanwhile, despite a devastating cold snap that forced power outages across the Midwest, February’s average temperature didn’t place it in the top five coldest in either state.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Fort Riley soldier injured in accidental shooting

JUNCTION CITY — A 29-year-old Fort Riley Soldier was injured in an accidental, self-inflicted shooting, according to Junction City Police Chief John Lamb. The incident occurred just before 10:30p.m. Thursday in the soldier's vehicle in front of his residence on Cypress Street in Junction City. The soldier is recovering at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Hospitals raise morgue capacity concerns, schools close

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Nursing homes are facing COVID-19 outbreaks, schools are closing and hospitals in the Kansas City area are seeing so many deaths that they are raising alarms about morgue capacity. The problems come as Kansas yet again shattered its record for new confirmed and probable cases....
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Police: 1 dead after shooting on Amtrak train near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — One person is dead following a shooting Friday night on an Amtrak train that was stopped at a Missouri station, police said. Police in Independence, Missouri, were called around 9:15 p.m. to the Amtrak station where they found a person who had been shot while the train had been stopped earlier at the Lee's Summit station, said Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department. Police are looking for the suspected shooter who is believed to have fled in Lee's Summit, he said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. working to reduce fires at landfill

A fire at the Barton County landfill last June caused extensive damage to a compactor. The cost to repair the compactor was more than $210,000. All but $8,100 was covered by insurance. Lithium batteries are suspected of causing fires at the landfill. According to Barton County Landfill Director Phil Hathcock,...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

