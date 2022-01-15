ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen returns as Santa for Disney+ series

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
(NEXSTAR) – Grab the hot cocoa — Tim Allen is coming back as the man in red as part of “The Santa Clause” limited series on Disney+.

Disney announced Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin, aka Santa, a role he played in the three films of “The Santa Clause” franchise. The first film, “The Santa Clause,” was released in 1994. Allen then starred in two sequels, “The Santa Clause 2” in 2002 and “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” in 2006.

Netflix raises monthly subscription prices for all plans

In the upcoming limited series, Scott Calvin is nearing his 65th birthday and realizing he can’t be Santa forever, Disney reveals. He now has two children and is “starting to lose a step in his Santa duties.” Throughout the series, he sets out to find a replacement Santa and prepares his family for life outside the North Pole.

Production is set to begin in March, according to Disney, but a release date has not been announced. It also isn’t clear how long the series will last. Other Disney+ limited series have had about 10 episodes.

Fans at Disney World reportedly wait almost 7 hours for dragon-shaped popcorn bucket

Friday’s announcement was met with mixed reviews on social media. Some were excited for their childhood favorite to return, while others say the new series could “mess with a classic.”

Since first appearing as Santa, Allen has had roles in Disney’s “Toy Story” franchise and other children’s films. Most recently, Allen starred in “Last Man Standing.” The show initially appeared on ABC for six seasons before being canceled. Following a year-long hiatus, FOX revived the show, which came to an end in 2021 after nine seasons.

“The Santa Clause” is one of the many original franchises Disney+ is revisiting. In late 2021, on “Disney+ Day,” the streaming service announced new movies and series based on numerous classics, including “Ice Age,” “Enchanted,” “Cheaper By the Dozen,” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

