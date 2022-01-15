ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘You’re cute, I think’: Face masks are making people appear more attractive

By John Anderer, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Di9S4_0dmqOAHU00

CARDIFF, United Kingdom ( StudyFinds.org ) — Are face masks actually helping some people in the dating scene? Along with helping to curb the spread of COVID-19, researchers from the University of Cardiff find masks may actually make wearers appear more attractive.

Scientists assessed how different types of face masks “changed attractiveness” among a group of 40 men. That process led to the conclusion that blue medical masks increase attractiveness the most wearers. So, maybe grab a few of those before your next date night!

GOP senator plans to introduce ‘Fauci Act’ after clash at hearing

“Research carried out before the pandemic found medical face masks reduce attractiveness – so we wanted to test whether this had changed since face coverings became ubiquitous and understand whether the type of mask had any effect,” says Dr. Michael Lewis, from Cardiff’s School of Psychology and an expert in the psychology of faces, in a university release .

“Our study suggests faces are considered most attractive when covered by medical face masks . This may be because we’re used to healthcare workers wearing blue masks and now we associate these with people in caring or medical professions. At a time when we feel vulnerable, we may find the wearing of medical masks reassuring and so feel more positive towards the wearer.”

“We also found faces are considered significantly more attractive when covered by cloth masks than when not covered. Some of this effect may be a result of being able to hide undesirable features in the lower part of the face – but this effect was present for both less attractive and more attractive people,” the researcher adds.

WDVM Mobile Apps

Pandemic changing the perception of mask wearers

To gauge attractiveness , 43 women judged each man’s face across four scenarios: without a mask, while wearing a cloth mask, while wearing a blue medical face mask, and while holding a plain black book covering the area a face mask would conceal. The women ranked attractiveness on a scale of 1 to 10.

“The results run counter to the pre-pandemic research where it was thought masks made people think about disease and the person should be avoided,” Dr. Lewis notes. “The current research shows the pandemic has changed our psychology in how we perceive the wearers of masks. When we see someone wearing a mask we no longer think ‘that person has a disease, I need to stay away’.”

“This relates to evolutionary psychology and why we select the partners we do. Disease and evidence of disease can play a big role in mate selection – previously any cues to disease would be a big turn off. Now we can observe a shift in our psychology such that face masks are no longer acting as a contamination cue,” Lewis concludes.

The team notes they conducted this work in February 2021, roughly seven months after face masks became mandatory in the United Kingdom. Further research is already underway to test how face masks influence the attractiveness of female faces.

The findings appear in the journal Cognitive Research Principles and Implications.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Man arrested in road rage incident in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars following a road rage incident that ended in a two-vehicle crash in Manassas, Virginia. Police say they were called to the scene of Prince William Parkway and Hastings Drive to investigate a crash on Jan. 13. During the investigation, it was discovered that a road rage […]
MANASSAS, VA
WDVM 25

Bicycle, trash collection truck involved in fatal accident

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A crash between a bicyclist and a trash collection truck that took place in Gaithersburg on Friday left one dead. Police first responded to the intersection of S. Frederick Ave. and S. Westland Dr. for the crash around 8:30 a.m. They found that a Potomac Disposal Mack trash collection truck had […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Could Face Masks Make You Better-Looking?

FRIDAY, Jan. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Want to look more alluring? Wear a mask. That's the takeaway from Welsh researchers who found that masking up may make men look more attractive to the opposite sex and that some kinds of masks do a better job of this than others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
uticaphoenix.net

A possible COVID benefit: Medical face masks make us more

The pandemic has upended a lot of aspects in our lives, but it may have also changed what we find attractive in others. Medical masks, originally a social taboo associated with sickness and disease, have now been found to increase attractiveness, according to a new peer-reviewed study by Cardiff University researchers published on Monday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

The Best Face Masks You Can Get Online -- KN95, Cloth and More

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and the emergence of the Omicron variant, many communities are again making masks a requirement in public to help reduce the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. The good news is companies are still making reusable non-medical grade face masks for daily protection from COVID-19, but if you're traveling this holiday season, disposable masks are what you want to get right now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attractiveness#Washington Dc#That Face#Uk#The University Of Cardiff#Gop#School Of Psychology#Wdvm Mobile Apps Pandemic
The Independent

Carrie Johnson admits ‘lapse in judgement’ as picture shows her breaking Covid rules at West End club

A photograph has emerged showing Carrie Johnson flouting social distancing rules despite the public being warned at the time that they should keep their distance from anyone they do not live with.In the photo, the prime minister’s wife can be seen embracing old school friend Anna Pinder at a private members’ club in Covent Garden, where they were celebrating the latter’s engagement.In the picture, published by The Telegraph, Ms Johnson is seen hugging her friend while they sat side-by-side on a sofa on the roof terrace of The Conduit. Ms Johnson has one of her legs draped over her friend...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

'She stuck to the rules': Sky News host Trevor Phillips fights the tears as he recalls his daughter's death to anorexia in lockdown - asking Oliver Dowden about No10 parties: 'Does the PM really understand why people are angry?'

Broadcaster Trevor Phillips today held back tears as he recalled the death of his daughter when strict Covid rules were still in place as he challenged Oliver Dowden over parties in Downing Street. The Sky News presenter could be seen trying to keep his emotions in check as he challenged...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WDVM 25

Man arrested after crash involving stolen ambulance

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are investigating a crash involving a stolen ambulance in Woodbridge, Virginia. 36-year-old Robert Alexis Guzman was arrested for the incident. Police say they responded to a crash at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Dale Boulevard involving a stolen ambulance. They said that the ambulance was stolen […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WDVM 25

Man arrested for fatal Christmas Eve shooting

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested and charged in a fatal road rage shooting that left one 30-year-old man dead on Christmas Eve. Police said that 25-year-old Markell Lewis of Clinton was arrested and charged with the murder of Danny Kelly Jr. of Clinton. After the shooting, police found that Kelly, […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WDVM 25

Suspect arrested in series of bank robberies in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, M.d. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Steven Beitzel, of Germantown, with the December 2021 and January 2022 bank robberies that occurred in Poolesville, Darnestown, and Germantown. On Dec. 14, at approximately 12:19 p.m., Beitzel entered the BB & T Bank […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Dr Oz sparks outrage by attacking ‘petty tyrant’ Fauci in Senate campaign: ‘Go back to your reality show’

GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, more commonly known as Dr Oz, is facing backlash from the medical community after his sustained attacks on infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci in his campaign ads.Dr Oz, who was forced to end his multi-award-winning talk show The Dr Oz Show after he announced his candidacy on 30 November, recently called Dr Fauci a “petty tyrant”, as he challenged him to a debate on Covid.Appearing on Newsmax last Thursday, Dr Oz said he wanted to debate Dr Fauci on vaccine mandates and natural immunity from coronavirus infections. “He is a petty tyrant. He got...
ELECTIONS
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy