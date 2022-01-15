Coast Guard responds to helicopter crash in Galliano

Related
Two killed in Lafourche Parish helicopter crash identified
The two people killed in a helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish have now been identified. According to the Lafourche Parish coroner's office, the two men who died in that crash on the morning of January 14, have been identified as 30-year-old Dylan Horn of Panama City, Florida, and 51-year-old Dana Burt of Kaplan, Louisiana.
Pedestrian killed Sunday night on Ambassador Caffery identified
The Lafayette Police Department has identified the victim of a Sunday night hit and run fatality on Ambassador Caffery.
Police fire at alleged drunk driver
Lafayette Police fired at a vehicle that plowed through a fatality investigation scene, nearly striking several officers. The driver, Dominque Mills, 29, of Carencro, was booked with two counts attempted first-degree murder, second-offense DWI and reckless operation.
Pregnant mother and her children escape Carencro house fire
A pregnant mother and her three children escaped an early morning house fire in Carencro in near-freezing temperatures. The Carencro Fire Department says they along with fire departments from Lafayette and Scott, responded to a house on Clo Drive at 5:18 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prairieville man killed in crash on La Hwy 73
A Prairieville man is dead following a crash on Hwy 73 north of I-10 in Ascension Parish. Louisiana State Police say that sortly after 8:00 p.m. on January 15, 2022, Troopers began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying burglary suspect
Detectives with the Rayne Police Department are investigating numerous vehicle burglaries which occurred in the southern part of the city. These incidents occurred during the early morning hours of December 12, 2021.
Man arrested after body found in burned St. Martinville building
One person was arrested on Monday after a body was discovered by St. Martinville officers in the debris of a burned building.
Emergency officials conduct train derailment exercise in Scott
Emergency officials in Scott will conduct train derailment exercises on January 18.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect wanted in New Iberia Friday shooting
New Iberia Police are seeking a local man in connection with a Friday night shooting that left two women wounded. Leroy Lenwood Jr. is wanted on a warrant for two counts attempted first-degree murder, two counts aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts aggravated criminal damage to property and one count illegal use of weapons.
Two dogs die Monday in Franklin mobile home fire
Two dogs were killed and another was rescued during a Monday night mobile home fire in Franklin.
One dead following shooting on Sterling Street in Lafayette
One person has died following a Sunday night shooting on Sterling Street in Lafayette.
Missing 84-year-old from St. Landry Parish found
St. Landry Parish deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 84-year-old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputies investigating early morning shooting in Elton
A woman in Elton is in the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning. The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s office says they are working a shooting that happened just after 12:00am on January 17, 2022 on second street in Elton.
Deputies investigating possible helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish
Deputies in Lafourche Parish are currently investigating a reported helicopter crash.
Search underway for missing man
Police in Melville say they are searching the waters of the Atchafalaya River for a man they say is believed to have drowned.
Lanes of I-10 reopen after Sunday morning crash in Iberville Parish
All lanes of I-10 are now open following two crashes with serious injuries on I-10 at Whiskey Bay. I-10 in Iberville Parish were closed in both directions in response to the crashes that occurred on Sunday.
Still no suspects 7 months after fatal car shooting
An Acadiana family is calling for someone to be held accountable for the shooting death of their loved one on I-10. Eman Boyd hears from the family about the case.
LPD: Wrong-way driver on Evangeline Thruway dies after head-on crash
Lafayette Police say the major crash on the Evangeline Thruway on Thursday night was fatal, involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way.
Police investigating major crash on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway
Northwest Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette is back open at Interstate 10 following a crash. Police say around 4:10p.m., Lafayette Police Officers responded to the crash in the 2500 Block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway which involved two vehicles.
One person stabbed in Baldwin
One person was injured in a stabbing this morning. The incident happened near Orphan Home Road in Baldwin, police say. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown, police say.
KATC News
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.
Comments / 0