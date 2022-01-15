Coast Guard responds to helicopter crash in Galliano

The two people killed in a helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish have now been identified. According to the Lafourche Parish coroner's office, the two men who died in that crash on the morning of January 14, have been identified as 30-year-old Dylan Horn of Panama City, Florida, and 51-year-old Dana Burt of Kaplan, Louisiana.

