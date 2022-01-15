ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celine Dion cancels North American tour to recover from 'severe and persistent muscle spasms'

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Celine Dion is canceling the North America shows of her "Courage World Tour" as she recovers from her previous medical issues.

The singer received treatment for "severe and persistent muscle spasms" that previously prevented her from singing, and she is still recovering, according to the Saturday announcement. The North American leg of her tour was originally postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but is now canceled.

"I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," Dion said in a statement. "I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again."

Dion is expected to begin the Europe leg of the "Courage" tour in May.

In October the French-Canadian chanteuse postponed her Las Vegas residency due to the muscle spasms she said were preventing her from rehearsals.

Celine Dion interview: singer talks Las Vegas return, how Whitney Houston inspired that 'surprise' high note in 'All By Myself'

Dion's return to Las Vegas was viewed as a homecoming for the singer, who changed the landscape of the city’s residencies with the 2003 debut of “A New Day…” in the specifically designed Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Dion ended her iconic 16-year presence at the venue – which also attracted long-term runs from marquee names including Elton John, Cher and Bette Midler – in June 2019.

Carrie Underwood opened the 5,000-capacity theater, instead of Dion, in December with her show, "Reflection – The Las Vegas Residency." Katy Perry picked up right after with her show on Dec. 29, and Luke Bryan will kick off his residency Feb. 11.

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Celine Dion cancels North American tour to recover from 'severe and persistent muscle spasms'

