Grant County, KY

1 killed following crash in Grant County

By TJ Caudill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415kwh_0dmqNeWx00

One person is dead following a crash Friday night in Grant County.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 9:23 p.m. on Hwy. 467 in the 6600 block of Warsaw Road in Grant County.

Investigators said a preliminary investigation revealed a driver of a red Mazada 6 crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic and hit a gray and black Ford Focus.

The Grant County Coroner's Office pronounced the driver of the Ford Focus, Harvey Nunn, 46, of Williamstown, dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Post 6 Detectives and Collision Reconstruction Units.

