361 new cases reported in Warren County COVID update for Jan. 15

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Warren County as of Saturday, January 15, has reported 361 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. The county is currently monitoring 1,235 active cases.

Warren County residents are being advised that county health departments are no longer involved in COVID-19 case investigations. Residents who have a positive COVID-19 diagnosis should refer to the New York State’s new COVID-19 case investigation resources website. In addition, Warren County residents should continue to report positive home COVID-19 tests to Warren County Health Services’ online portal .

Medical practices and laboratories that conduct COVID-19 tests will upload their positive case results to New York’s CommCare COVID reporting system. The results will be reviewed by the NY State COVID-19 case investigators which will determine further steps.

Available Warren County data as of Friday:

Active COVID-19 cases – 1,235

New cases — 361 (since last update Thursday)

Hospitalizations – 9 (+1, 6 vaccinated)

Critically ill – 1 (unchanged)

Deaths – 114 (unchanged)

7-day average test positivity – 17.4%

Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents is 258.5 as of Saturday

Warren County Health Services has scheduled the following clinics for students at Warren County schools:

Lake George Central School on Thursday, January 20

Johnsburg Central School on Friday, January 21

Warrensburg Central School on Thursday, January 27

On Friday, 10 first doses of Pfizer and 26 booster doses were administered by the Warren County Health Services vaccine team during clinics at Bolton and North Warren School districts. Officials say parents should check with school administrators for information related to appointments.

Warren County residents seeking a COVID test can visit the New York State website to help them locate the nearest location. Free KN-95 masks are available at Warren County Municipal Center Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the entrances to the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Human Services building.

In addition, the New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall has reopened, and Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Find details can be found on the Am-I-Eligible webpage .

