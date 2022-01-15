Cardinals DE J.J. Watt reportedly expected to play vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the second time in three years, J.J. Watt is expected to beat his recovery timetable and return for a playoff game. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is on track to playing against the Rams on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The first-year Cardinals defensive end suffered a slew of upper-body injuries in Week 7 — a torn labrum, torn bicep, torn rotator cuff and a dislocated shoulder, per the report at the time — and underwent surgery. However, Watt is making the trip and, barring a setback, will suit up against the Rams, Rapoport adds.

This would mark the second time Watt has completed an early return for a postseason slate. In 2019, Watt returned from a pectoral tear to suit up for the Texans’ two playoff tilts. It would also be a boon for the Cardinals defense, which is coming off allowing 38 points to the Seahawks in Week 18.

The Cards were 7-0 with Watt but 4-6 during the future Hall of Famer’s injury hiatus. Watt returned to practice this week and has not encountered any setbacks. While expecting the veteran defensive lineman to play his usual snap rate might be asking too much, a return to work alongside Chandler Jones certainly stands to help the underdog Cardinals in their first playoff game in six years.

Pro Football Focus rated Watt as a top-10 interior defensive lineman this season. The ex-Texans star worked more on the inside than he had in his final seasons in Houston. Watt, 32, registered five tackles for loss and 10 QB hits in his seven games this season. While the Cards being without DeAndre Hopkins will make their upset bid tougher, Hopkins’ fellow Texas-to-Arizona trekker being in uniform could provide a boost.