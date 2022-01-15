ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Novitium Pharma LLC to Divest Rights and Assets

BALA CYNWYD, PA — Susquehanna Private Capital announced an investment in Spherix Global Insights. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2015 by Jennifer and Kevin Robinson, Spherix provides pharmaceutical market insights and intelligence through its proprietary network of over 3,000 active specialty providers and their patients. Spherix boasts a broad client base of pharmaceutical companies ranging from large-cap biopharma to small-cap biotech and provides them with products that track the full therapeutic lifecycle, from Phase II clinical trials through to patent expiry for in-market therapeutics. Hyper focused on providing clients with relevant, actionable market insights, Spherix delivers a comprehensive suite of offerings across specialties and indications. The Company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

