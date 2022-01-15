ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Novitium Pharma LLC to Divest Rights and Assets

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following a public comment period, the Federal Trade Commission this week approved a final order settling charges that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s $210 million acquisition of Novitium Pharma LLC violated federal antitrust laws. First announced in November 2021, the complaint...

Immunome Provides Update on Investigational New Drug Application for IMM-BCP-01 for the Treatment of COVID-19

EXTON, PA — Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM) announced a recent update regarding its Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for IMM-BCP-01, a three-antibody cocktail, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The Company received a clinical hold letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in response to its recently...
Cantaloupe, Inc. Unveils New International Partners Program

MALVERN, PA — As the pandemic drives increased demand for unattended retail solutions across the globe, Cantaloupe Inc., (Nasdaq: CTLP) recently announced its new Cantaloupe International Partners program. Through CIP, Cantaloupe aims to drive market penetration for high-performing retailers outside of the U.S. through bespoke, localized programs that combine...
Susquehanna Private Capital Announces Investment in Spherix Global Insights

BALA CYNWYD, PA — Susquehanna Private Capital announced an investment in Spherix Global Insights. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2015 by Jennifer and Kevin Robinson, Spherix provides pharmaceutical market insights and intelligence through its proprietary network of over 3,000 active specialty providers and their patients. Spherix boasts a broad client base of pharmaceutical companies ranging from large-cap biopharma to small-cap biotech and provides them with products that track the full therapeutic lifecycle, from Phase II clinical trials through to patent expiry for in-market therapeutics. Hyper focused on providing clients with relevant, actionable market insights, Spherix delivers a comprehensive suite of offerings across specialties and indications. The Company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.
Triumph Group Appoints Craig Cooper to Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain and Operations

BERWYN, PA — Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) announced the recent appointment of Craig Cooper to Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain and Operations. In this role, as a member of the Senior Leadership Team, he will have oversight of the Company’s Operations, Quality, Engineering, and Supply Chain functions as well as oversee the Triumph Operating System (TOS) deployment efforts.
Anti-infective Drugs Market 2022 In Consumer Goods Segment, Demands And Supply Outlook | Abbott Laboratories, Alcon Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc.

Infectious diseases are health disorders caused by the invasion and multiplication of foreign organisms that cause infection in the host body. The growth and multiplication of harmful pathogens like parasites, fungi, viruses, and bacteria cause major infections in the host body. Infection is spread through an infected object, airborne particles, body fluids, or skin contact. Anti-infective drugs are used to treat infectious diseases or conditions. Anti-infective drugs work by inhibiting growth or removing infectious agents.
NRx Responds to Relief’s Allegations of January 14, 2022

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) responded to Friday’s press release issued by Relief Therapeutics. Allegations of securities violations and criminal behavior. Relief has accused NRx and its CEO of issuing false and misleading statements about the past actions of Relief’s Board and Management. Relief has clearly...
Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
Amicus Therapeutics Reports Preliminary 2021 Revenue, Provides 2022 Strategic Outlook and Revenue Guidance

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) this week provided its preliminary and unaudited 2021 revenue, corporate updates, and full-year 2022 outlook and revenue guidance. Corporate Highlights:. Global revenue for Galafold® (migalastat) in 2021 reached $306 million driven by strong new patient accruals and sustained patient adherence, representing a...
CFPB Sues United Holding Group, Its Affiliates, and Its Owners for Illegal Debt Collection Practices

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) this week sued United Debt Holding (UDH), JTM Capital Management (JTM), United Holding Group (UHG), and their owners, Craig Manseth, Jacob Adamo, and Darren Turco, for illegal debt-collection practices. The Bureau alleges that the defendants placed consumer debt with, or sold consumer debt to, collection companies that used unlawful and deceptive collection tactics. The defendants knew, or should have known, the collection companies made false threats and false statements to consumers. And although some of the defendants have been the subject of prior enforcement action, they continued their unlawful practices.
Aclaris Therapeutics Provides R&D Update

WAYNE, PA — Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) has provided an update on the status of certain of its clinical programs and on its research and development (R&D) operations. Clinical Program Update:. Zunsemetinib, an Investigational Oral MK2 Inhibitor. Aclaris initiated study activities and began activating sites in December 2021...
Legacy Reserves to divest $800m worth of shale assets in US

Legacy's assets in Haynesville would produce approximately 108 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day in January 2022. Legacy Reserves is reportedly planning to divest its oil and gas assets in the Permian and Haynesville basins in the US. According to a Reuters report, the company has already...
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EpicentRx Announce Strategic Research Collaboration to Combine Targeted Radiotherapies with Next Generation CD47/SIRPα Immunotherapy. NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) ("Actinium" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies for patients with unmet needs and EpicentRx, Inc. ("EpicentRx"), a San Diego-based clinical cancer immunotherapy company today announced that they have entered into a research collaboration to study Actinium's Actimab-A targeted radiotherapy in combination with RRx-001, EpicentRx's novel small molecule immunotherapy targeting the CD47-SIRPα axis. Under this strategic research collaboration, the two companies will work to determine the benefit of combining Actinium's targeted radiotherapy with EpicentRx's RRx-001, which are both clinical stage drug candidates, in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
