Ole Miss Soccer adds Memphis transfer Aubrey Mister

Honolulu, HI. - The rundown on Tuesday’s top performers following day one of practices here at the Polynesian Bowl as the players get ready for Saturday’s game. One of the top wide receivers in the 2022 class, was as advertised. He has plus size and length that pair with his athleticism make him a mismatch problem. He flashed a lot of tools and traits in practice today that gave the defensive backs problems. McMillan did a very good job in his route running, creating separation between himself and the defenders with the ability to drop his weight and get in and out of his breaks. He also LCL was a consistent winner on the 50/50 balls out jumping guys and high-pointing the ball. With a frame to still add mass to his upper body, McMillan is still growing and developing and with the strength program in college it will only enhance his overall game. The Arizona signee is a welcomed addition to the Wildcats who are looking for firepower to their offense.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO