Pet Pals: Meet Bobbi

In this week's edition of Pet Pals, we meet Bobbi!

While Bobbi may not look like it, she is 16 years old.

"So, she's a senior. I know, but still really active, plays with interactive toys, she climbs up and down on the cat thing, follows me around from room to room all day long, likes to be with you," said Marcia, with Stray Animal Adoption Program.

So, how did Bobbi get her name? Because she has a little bob tail not usually seen on cats.

"She was born that way," Marcia said.

Marcia said if Bobbi is left alone, she is extremely talkative.

"She'll let you know, 'I'm lonely. Come in here and pay attention to me'," Marcia said.

Bobbi is happiest when her human is sitting on the couch with a blanket watching a movie. She will sit there for hours on on her owner's lap, which will help when the cold weather hits and need to keep warm.

"The Hallmark movies were a good time for her, you know. All the Christmas movies, super good girl," Marcia said.

Marcia said Bobbi does have some food intolerance. She is on a special diet, but her future human will be able to find it at the local pet store, so nothing too difficult.

But, just a heads up, Bobbi disagrees with the special diet and is a good thief.

"A couple of weeks ago, she took off with a big piece of zucchini from my dinner plate and anybody that thinks a 16-year-old cat can't move quick when they have something they're not supposed to have didn't see Bobbi running through the house with a zucchini in her mouth," Marcia said.

Despite her food banditry, Marcia said she is a sweet and good-natured cat. Bobbi does well with other cats.

Marcia said she is spayed, vaccinated, up to date on her vaccinations and microchipped.

For more information on Bobbi, please visit www.adoptastray.com. You can also call 1-859-391-1234.

