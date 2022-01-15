ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Concern for UK security as anti-vaxxer groups evolve towards US-style militias

By Mark TownsendHome Affairs Editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IM4A7_0dmqMHO900

Counter-terrorism officials and police are increasingly concerned over the trajectory of the UK’s anti-vaxxer movement as it evolves towards violent extremism and the formation of US-style militias.

Boris Johnson is among those receiving direct security updates on individuals prepared to “undermine national health security”.

The movement’s more extreme elements are recruiting and strategising over the encrypted social media messaging app Telegram, with one UK anti-vaxxer channel asking for “men of integrity” to “fight for our children’s future”.

Anti-vaxxers have targeted scores of schools and recently stormed a Covid testing site. They were led by Britain’s most visible activist, Piers Corbyn, who subsequently urged people to burn down the offices of MPs who backed new restrictions.

Health experts warn that their false claims have had an impact on the vaccination programme, with Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, blaming “misinformation” for vaccine hesitancy.

Among the government organisations now mobilised to monitor the anti-vaxx movement are the Home Office’s office for security and counter-terrorism (OSCT) and its research, information and communications unit (Ricu) which covers public safety issues, including counter-terrorism.

Also tasked with documenting the anti-vaxx threat is the Home Office’s counter-extremism analysis and insight (CEAI) programme, whose work informs strategic and operational decisions, as does its extremism analysis unit (EAU), and the counter-disinformation unit, which is part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Latest intelligence assessments describe the anti-vaxxer movement as ostensibly a conveyor belt, delivering fresh recruits to extremist groups, including racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist organisations.

“It’s a growing concern and it is being monitored at the highest level,” said the Whitehall source. “No 10 is among those getting the reports direct: the PM is seeing them in his inbox. The consensus is that we didn’t win [the disinformation war] as cleanly as we need to do next time.”

Of chief concern is that Britain’s anti-vaxx conspiracists are moving offline, with the UK-based Alpha Men Assemble (AMA) group organising military-style training in preparation for what it has termed a “war” on the government and its Covid policies.

Recent posts from the AMA’s official Telegram channel, which has 7,000 subscribers, encourage members to adopt anti-surveillance techniques by using “burner phones” and advise people to “communicate off line” with CB and ham radios.

Other posts seen by the Observer promise supporters that “you will be taught self-defence at each AMA meeting” with “professional men” and told to “aquire [sic] a black style uniform”.

Ciaran O’Connor, analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), a London-based thinktank studying extremism, said AMA had many similarities with US anti-government militia groups and it was clear it hoped to create a type of paramilitary force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26q4fr_0dmqMHO900
Stewart Rhodes, leader of a US extremist militia, was charged with seditious conspiracy over the 6 January Capitol attack. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP

Last Thursday, the leader of a US extremist militia, the Oath Keepers, was charged with seditious conspiracy over the 6 January Capitol attack.

The AMA is also openly seeking UK veterans, an approach that overlaps with US militia activities. Telegram messages suggest a number of ex-service personnel have already joined. One, referencing a scene from the dystopian film The Matrix , calls himself a “ red pilled veteran”. Another states: “I’m English. Ex RAF. My mission statement was a ‘force for good’. I believed in that.”

Another group, Veterans 4 Freedom, and which is understood to have around 200 members, has hosted Telegram conversations referring to a violent insurrection in which vaccination centres are targeted.

Milo Comerford, ISD’s head of research and policy, added: “Governments across Europe and North America are struggling with the growing prominence of a set of highly ideologically eclectic movements emerging at the intersection of Covid conspiracy and extremism.

“Traditional counter-extremism policy paradigms are geared towards threats from organised groups with clear political objectives. However, these loose online conspiracy movements represent a much more ‘hybridised’ challenge, not just to public safety, but also to rights and democratic institutions.”

Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which briefs UK officials on the evolving anti-vaxx threat, said: “We’re seeing the convergence of anti-vaxxers into other fringe movements.

“They’re adopting what they have learned about marketing strategies and communications, when they have sought new markets and how to converge their audiences and hybridise their ideologies, similar to the way the ‘great reset’ has replaced QAnon as the cohering conspiracy narrative for fringe elements.”

Comerford cited recent data from Prevent, the UK government’s counter-extremism programme, that reveals one of the fastest-growing extremism challenges in the UK are “mixed, unclear and unstable” (MUU) threats, ideological drivers of extremist violence beyond the traditional categories of far-right and Islamist extremism.

Ahmed added that the prominence of figures such as Piers Corbyn at UK anti-vaxxer and anti-lockdown rallies alongside far-right supporters articulated the coming together of traditionally opposed ideologies .

Despite their attempts to quash online coronavirus disinformation, Whitehall officials are dismayed that prominent anti-vaxxers are still hosted on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Telegram, reaching almost 1.5 million people. The most popular use the name of David Icke, a high-profile British conspiracy theorist who promotes the false belief that coronavirus is spread by 5G.

Internationally, protests and demonstrations against coronavirus lockdowns, so-called health passports and vaccine mandates have turned violent.

Throughout Europe, an anti-vaxx ecosystem has prompted real-world violence. In Italy, anti-vaxxers linked up with far-right gangs to plan an attack involving explosives. Last month, German police foiled a plot that involved anti-vaxxer violent extremists allegedly targeting a high-profile politician.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What is Harry’s concern with his UK security and why is he taking legal action?

The Duke of Sussex has said he is unable to bring his family back to the UK because it is too dangerous without police protection.So what is the situation with Harry’s security and what legal action is he taking in relation to it?– Are Harry and his family covered by security arrangements currently?He and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, personally fund a private protection team in the US for their family.The Sussexes have signed multimillion-pound deals with Netflix and Spotify, with Harry telling Oprah Winfrey he secured these to pay for his security.But he and Meghan lost their taxpayer-funded...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Ahmed
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
David Icke
The Independent

Johnson signs off plan to put military in charge of tackling migrant crossings

The military will be put in charge of tackling the number of boats crossing the Channel in a move signed off by the Prime Minister.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is to take over command of the operation from the Border Force within weeks, according to The Times and Daily Mail.The department confirmed the Government is exploring “every avenue” to prevent more crossings, while the Home Office said it was introducing “necessary long-term changes”.More detailed information on how the plan would work is yet to be provided, and questions have gone unanswered.It’s a desperate move by a government that isn’t able...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government to launch anti-encryption ads to convince ‘easily swayed people’ into wanting weaker phone security

The government will launch an ad campaign against end-to-end encryption, the technology that keeps messages on WhatsApp, Apple’s iMessage, and Signal secure.The Home Office has hired the M&C Saatchi advertising agency to plan the campaign using £534,000 of public funds.“We have engaged M&C Saatchi to bring together the many organisations who share our concerns about the impact end-to-end encryption would have on our ability to keep children safe,” a Home Office spokesperson said in a statement to Rolling Stone, which first reported the news.The new campaign is focused on the argument that improved encryption hampers efforts to tackle child exploitation...
INTERNET
The Independent

Government accused of having ‘no plan’ to reduce Channel crossings as Ghana denies offshoring talks

The government has been accused of having “no plan” to curb Channel crossings as it emerged that reports ministers were in talks with Ghana about creating an offshore processing hub in the country were false.Plans for the military to be put in charge of tackling the number of boats crossing the Channel were meanwhile attacked as “desperate”, with Tory MPs saying the move would fail to curb the number of people reaching UK shores and be an inappropriate use of military resources.The Times reported on Monday that plans were being drawn up to send UK asylum seekers to countries such...
WORLD
Washington Post

In much of the West, the walls are closing in on anti-vaxxers

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know sent to your inbox every weekday. Republican governors in the United States may be championing the cause of the vaccine resistant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Security#Militia Groups#Anti Vaxxer#Covid#Mps#The Home Office#Osct#Ceai
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s plan for military to tackle Channel crossings will aid people smugglers, says ex-navy chief

Boris Johnson’s plan to put the military in charge of tackling migrant boat crossings will help people smugglers, the former head of the royal navy has warned.Lord West of Spithead said giving the navy command over the operation in the English Channel would backfire by providing a more “efficient conduit” for the work of traffickers.Labour also accused Mr Johnson of trying to “distract” from Partygate after home secretary Priti Patel confirmed on Monday that she had asked the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to put the royal navy in charge of the operation to police migrant boats.Sources told The Independent that initial talks...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ in fight against Covid in UK, says World Health Organisation

The Covid pandemic may be coming to an end in the UK, a leading expert has suggested, despite the government’s scientific advisers warning that claims the virus is now endemic are premature. Dr David Nabarro, a World Health Organisation (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, has said there is now “light at the end of the tunnel” for the UK in tackling the disease.His words come as national hospital admissions fell for the sixth day in a row on Monday, from 2,180 to 1,604.However, admissions have continued to rise in the northeast, northwest and southwest, and the NHS has said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Home Office threatened to deport asylum seekers for crimes they did not commit

The Home Office has been threatening asylum seekers with deportation for alleged crimes they did not commit, it has emerged.A Court of Appeal judgment revealed the existence of “notices of liability to detention”, which were handed to migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats.The documents claimed they were “illegal entrants” and “may be liable to removal or deportation from the United Kingdom”.“You are specifically considered an illegal entrant to the UK as you were encountered in a private vehicle, namely a RHIB [rigid-hulled inflatable boat], which had recently arrived in the UK from France,” the notices read. “You could...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Senior Tory says plan for military to take charge of Channel crossings operations ‘massive distraction’

A senior Tory MP has accused Boris Johnson of presiding over a “massive distraction” amid reports the military will be put in charge of preventing small boats of migrants crossing the Channel.As Mr Johnson faces a dangerous moment in his premiership over allegations of rule-busting parties in No 10, home secretary Priti Patel confirmed that her department had commissioned the Ministry of Defence as a “crucial operational partner” to protect the Channel against “illegal” immigration.According to The Times, ministers are also in talks about “outsourcing” UK asylum claims to countries such as Ghana and Rwanda, although the Home Office would not...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Covid self-isolation rules come into force in England

People who have tested positive for Covid in England can now leave self-isolation after five days following two negative lateral flow tests (LFTs). The changes to self-isolation rules are part of government plans to try and reduce staffing pressures amid the Omicron wave. Under the new rules, people can leave isolation at the start of the sixth day after two negative LFT results - one on day five and the other on day six.Previous rules allowed people to leave on day seven following two negative results. Without tests, the isolation period remains at 10 days. The new rules say people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Jitendra Singh calls for closer collaboration between India, UK on issues of mutual concern including food security, zero hunger

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Calling for collaboration between India and the UK on issues of mutual concern like achieving the goals of food security and zero hunger, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that India-UK joint collaboration may include programmes like students exchange, basic research, technology development, product development as well as product/process demonstration and their implementation in joint collaboration.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

More children will be wrongly treated as adults under Patel’s asylum bill, MPs warn

More children coming to the UK to seek sanctuary will be wrongly labelled adults under Priti Patel’s new immigration bill, cross-party MPs have warned.The Joint Committee on Human Rights said government plans to lower the threshold for young asylum seekers to be identified as over-18 and to use “scientific” methods to carry out age assessments would have “, with “severe” consequences” and lead to more children housed in conditions that are “completely inappropriate”.The committee’s report said changes “may result in more children being placed into unsafe accommodation with inadequate safeguarding and no access to services such as education, to which...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Keep travel tests or risk hard lockdowns,’ warn critics

After leaks suggested Covid tests for fully vaccinated arrivals to the UK could be scrapped by the end of January, the testing industry has warned the move could trigger “hard lockdowns”.At present travellers to the UK must book a so-called day two test, to be taken on the day of arrival or one of the two following days.Requirements for a pre-departure test and for the day two test to be a PCR were dropped earlier this month. They were brought in to “buy time” to limit the spread of Omicron.A source close to the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, told the...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Conservative MPs raise concerns over move to enshrine animal feelings in law

Boris Johnson has been accused by a Tory MP of “driving a coach and horses straight at our core supporters” via new legislation to recognise that animals have feelings.The Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill recognises that animals are sentient beings, able to feel pain and joy, and creates a body to ensure UK ministers take account of their welfare needs when drawing up and implementing policy.Environment Secretary George Eustice told MPs that ministers will continue to take the decisions and explained: “This is a succinct Bill that offers clarity and avoids creating a wide avenue for judicial review of Government decisions,...
ANIMALS
Rolling Stone

Revealed: UK Gov’t Plans Publicity Blitz to Undermine Privacy of Your Chats

The UK government is set to launch a multi-pronged publicity attack on end-to-end encryption, Rolling Stone has learned. One key objective: mobilizing public opinion against Facebook’s decision to encrypt its Messenger app. The Home Office has hired the M&C Saatchi advertising agency — a spin-off of Saatchi and Saatchi, which made the “Labour Isn’t Working” election posters, among the most famous in UK political history — to plan the campaign, using public funds. According to documents reviewed by Rolling Stone, one the activities considered as part of the publicity offensive is a striking stunt — placing an adult and child (both actors)...
U.K.
The Independent

Questions over plan for Royal Navy to take charge of tackling migrant crossings

Plans to put the military in charge of tackling the number of boats crossing the Channel have been called into question.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is to take over command of the operation from the Border Force within weeks in a move signed off by the Prime Minister according to The Times and Daily Mail.Critics branded the plan “pathetic”, “cruel and inhumane”, while others raised concerns over how it could divert the Royal Navy away from other priorities.Labour accused Boris Johnson of trying to “distract from the total mess he is in” amid reports of Covid law-breaking parties at...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

120K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy