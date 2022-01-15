ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus: Norwegian cancels sailing mid-voyage, stranding passengers at sea

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hadap_0dmqLdZo00

Passengers aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship learned Thursday that COVID-19 concerns forced the mid-voyage cancellation of their 10-day outing.

“As we continue to navigate the fluid public health environment, while focusing on delivering a safe experience for all on board, today, we made the difficult decision to cancel Norwegian Gem’s current Caribbean sailing, due to COVID-related circumstances,” Christine Da Silva, senior vice president of branding and communication for Norwegian Cruise Line, told USA Today in a prepared statement issued Friday.

Passenger Aimee Focaraccio shared a Friday night recording with the newspaper that explained the sailing’s abrupt cancellation, essentially trapping her aboard the vessel for the final four days of the 10-day birthday cruise she booked.

“Without the islands and ports to break up the sea days, this is turning into a nightmare. I really can’t imagine four more sea days back to back without much to do,” Focaraccio told USA Today.

Despite the cruise line’s assertion that “COVID-related circumstances” were the reason for canceling sailing, Focaraccio told the newspaper that she was not made aware of coronavirus cases aboard the ship.

According to The Hill, all Norwegian Gem passengers were given a full refund or cruise credit and an additional cruise credit equal to 50% of the current trip fare to be applied to a future cruise by May 2023.

The Norwegian Gem’s cancellation brings Norwegian’s total sailings canceled due to COVID-19 to 12, or more than half the cruise line’s fleet, USA Today reported.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
SKIFT

Norwegian and Royal Caribbean Cancel Further Cruise Sailings

Even with zero infections onboard, cruise lines are falling foul of strict protocols. They simply can't win. Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line on Wednesday canceled sailings amid rising fears of Omicron-related coronavirus infections that have dampened the nascent recovery of the pandemic-ravaged cruise industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Ship Cancels Voyage and Returns to Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line guests on the current January 3 Norwegian Pearl sailing have been informed that the voyage has been immediately canceled, and the ship is returning to the US. It comes as several COVID cases were identified among the crew members. Norwegian Pearl Returns to Miami Due COVID Cases...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Covid#Norwegian Cruise Line#Usa Today#Cox Media Group
The Independent

Norwegian Cruise Line cancels eight sailings due to Covid restrictions

A major cruise line has cancelled eight sailings in response to tighter travel restrictions introduced in the wake of the Omicron coronavirus variant.Norwegian Cruise Line cited “ongoing travel restrictions” and “Covid related circumstances” when announcing it was axing future itineraries.“Our first priority is the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit,” the brand said in a statement.Its Norwegian Pearl vessel returned to Miami after just one day at sea on Wednesday, after several crew members tested positive for coronavirus.Sailings on the ship are cancelled until at least 14 January.Itineraries are also cancelled on the Norwegian...
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelweekly.com

Norwegian Cruise Line cancels one sailing, suspends another

Norwegian Cruise Line canceled one sailing and cut anther one short due to the rising number of omicron cases sweeping the globe. NCL said it had canceled the Norwegian Getaway's next sailing, a nine-day Caribbean cruise scheduled to depart today. The Getaway's current cruise ended today. The Norwegian Pearl's 11-day cruise that left Miami Monday was cut short, turning back to port after two days.
TRAVEL
b975.com

Norwegian Cruise cancels several sailings as Omicron cases surge

(Reuters) – Norwegian Cruise Line on Wednesday canceled trips on eight ships, a few whose embarkation dates are as far out as late April, as the spread of the Omicron variant in the United States shows no signs of slowing. The division of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd made...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cruisehive.com

Cruise Line Cancels Caribbean Sailing and Cuts Passenger Numbers

It is not just the US-based cruise ships that feel the effects of the Omicron variant. German cruise operator TUI/Mein Schiff, part-owned by Royal Caribbean, has cancelled one voyage with its Mein Schiff 2 cruise ship. The cruise line also decided to cancel a 34-day voyage for selected passengers onboard...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Tourists stranded at sea as Norwegian Caribbean cruise forced to return to NYC after Covid outbreak

Passengers were stuck at sea after a Norwegian Cruise Line cancelled its Caribbean trip mid-voyage due to a Covid-19 outbreak on the ship.The Norwegian Gem, which was on a 10-day sail, docked the ship in Philipsburg, St Maarten, on Friday and decided to return to New York “shortly”.The ship left its origin port, New York, on 9 January. The next day, passengers were informed that two stops would be cut down. However, four days into the sail, passengers were told that the rest of the trip was cancelled due to Covid-19 related circumstances.“As we continue to navigate the fluid public...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean Cancels Next Spectrum of the Seas Sailing

Royal Caribbean International has cancelled the Jan. 6 sailing aboard the Spectrum of the Seas from Hong Kong following what it said was a notification from the Hong Kong Department of Health regarding nine close-contacts "of a confirmed community COVID-19 infected individual travelling onboard Spectrum of the Seas' current sailing which departed on Jan. 2."
ECONOMY
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Temporarily Cancels Sailings from New Orleans

Norwegian Cruise Line continues with its round of cancellations and has now added the Norwegian Breakway to the growing list of ships temporarily suspending operations. The cruise line informed guests on January 13 that the Breakway-class ship is canceling embarkation to later in January. Norwegian Breakaway Cruises Cancelled. More guests...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
d1softballnews.com

Caribbean cruise, stop mid-trip (due to Covid) and passengers stranded in the middle of the sea: “We want to go home”

From dream to nightmare. Who would have imagined that the cruise ai Caribbean would have ruined the last two weeks for passengers, now stranded at sea due to Covid after the Norwegian Cruise Line canceled the route halfway through the journey. Norwegian Gem had been sailing for 10 days but the vacation was suddenly canceled and the ship docked in Philipsburg, St. Martin. “Focused on providing a safe experience for all aboard, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Norwegian Gem’s current Caribbean navigation due to Covid-related circumstances,” a Norwegian Cruise spokesperson said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Thousands of flights cancelled in US and Canada amid winter storms

More than 3,000 flights were cancelled to and from the US and Canada on Sunday, after large parts of North America were hit by winter storms.Over 8,000 flights were delayed on the same day.According to flight data from website FlightAware, the Canadian province of Ontario was badly affected, along with Virginia, Georgia, and North and South Carolina in the US.The four US states all declared states of emergency due to the fierce winter storms.North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas international airport was the worst affected, FlightAware showed, with 90 per cent of flights cancelled.“CLT has had minimal departures today. Currently, two of...
ENVIRONMENT
WSVN-TV

Norwegian Cruise Line cancels 5 more voyages as omicron variant spreads

MIAMI (WSVN) - Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled five more voyages as the omicron variant continues to spread. The voyages were expected to start as soon as this week. Last week, the cruise line canceled eight cruises that were set to sail from February to April. Customers will get a...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.On Saturday, a former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff, or risk being...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

US airline chiefs warn 5G could cause ‘catastrophic’ flight disruption and strand thousands of Americans

Less than 36 hours before Verizon and AT&T are set to deploy new 5G services, the top executives of major passenger and cargo carriers in the nation warned against an impending “catastrophic” aviation crisis.The airline industry leaders said in a letter the deployment of new 5G mobile internet technology could lead to the grounding  of a number of flights due to interference from the technology, "potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas" and lead to a "chaos" for US flights."We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Over 1,000 flights cancelled amid powerful winter storm on East Coast

More than 1,200 flights were cancelled by US airlines on Monday, as a powerful winter storm continues to batter the East Coast with heavy rainfall, sleet and snow.As CNN first reported, the worst affected airport, Charlotte Douglas International in North Carolina, had to cancel more than 400 flights alone on Monday, with 85 delays also reported on FlightAware. It has been a tricky period for airlines companies in the US, as more than 3000 flights were cancelled on Sunday as a result of the weather. American Airlines, for instance, was forced to cancel 1,100 flights alone on Sunday.“This weekend’s...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Olivia Culpo appears to joke about American Airlines dress code incident

Olivia Culpo has seemingly referenced a recent incident with American Airlines, during which she was told to change her outfit or risk being removed from her flight, with new photos.Last week, the former Miss Universe, who was wearing shorts, a black crop top, and a long black cardigan while travelling, was allegedly told by an airline employee to cover up before boarding a flight to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.The model’s sister Aurora detailed the incident on Instagram, where she explained that she thought Culpo’s outfit was “cute” and “appropriate,” but that her sister had been called to the airline...
CELEBRITIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
52K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy