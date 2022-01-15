ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematicians Create a Model of Group Decision Making Explaining the Whole Process of Debates

By Russian Foundation for Basic Research
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUDN mathematicians with colleagues from Spain, China and Saudi Arabia have proposed a model of collective decision-making, which not only helps to find consensus, but also explains how and why it was achieved. The results are published in Information Sciences. Newswise — Collective decision-making can be described using mathematical...

