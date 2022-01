Ford has worked extremely hard to make its Lincoln brand a prime player in the luxury segment. Following the discontinuation of the Continental and MKZ, Lincoln is now an SUV-only brand. The all-electric SUV based on Rivian's skateboard architecture has been put on indefinite hold but a fully electrified Aviator is due by 2024. All in all, Lincoln is holding its own and, interestingly, it's doing even better in China than in the US.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO