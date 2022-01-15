ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

12 Tennessee counties devastated by tornadoes to receive FEMA aid

By Associated Press
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbK1C_0dmqKsow00
Residents of 12 Tennessee counties hit by tornadoes are eligible for FEMA individual assistance. Gerald Herbert/AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Residents in 12 Tennessee counties qualify to receive aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s individual assistance program due to tornadoes that hit on Dec. 10, officials said.

President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the counties of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley, and Wilson, Gov. Bill Lee said Friday in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVb7P_0dmqKsow00
President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the 12 affected counties. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he appreciates the assistance.

“I appreciate the hard recovery work we’ve already accomplished with our local, state, and federal partners,” Lee said. “We will continue working to make sure Tennesseans have every resource necessary for a full, swift recovery.”

Individuals in the 12 counties can apply now for direct assistance for things including rent, home repairs and the replacement of personal property.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

WASHINGTON — The White House believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, warning that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border. "We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Obion, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Dickson, TN
City
Stewart, TN
City
Henderson, TN
City
Nashville, TN
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
GEORGIA STATE
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy