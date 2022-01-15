ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, OK

Chandler boys upend Lincoln County rival Stroud

By Fred Fehr
The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
 3 days ago

CHANDLER — Strong efforts in the second and third quarters propelled Chandler’s boys to a 64-50 triumph over Stroud Friday night.

After the first quarter ended in a tie at 12, Chandler went on an 18-6 second-quarter spree for a 30-18 halftime advantage. An 18-8 blitz in the third quarter gave Chandler a 48-26 cushion and head coach Shawn Blankenship emptied his bench in the fourth quarter.

Chandler was up by 26 points with four minutes remaining.

Junior Brady Butler was the game’s leading scorer with 18, followed by Kaden Jones with 11. Isaiah Holland recorded eight points, Cael Rehrman had seven and Marcus Mitchell knocked down two 3-point field goals to finish with six.

Carter Dady, Butler and Rehrman each posted a trey.

Bryce Hughey headed Stroud’s scoring with 16, followed by Cameron Stewart and Kolton Alexander with eight.

Neither team fared well from the free-throw line with Chandler at 11 of 18 and Stroud at 5 of 11.

Chandler (5-8) will launch 66 Conference play Tuesday with an 8 p.m. matchup versus Seminole.

Stroud 45, Chandler 31 (Girls)

Chandler’s sole double-figure scorer was Leah Brannon with 16. Carson Jackson chipped in with six points and Jaylee Ventris recorded Chandler’s only 3-pointer.

Chandler (7-6) canned 70% (14 of 20) of its free throws but had a woeful shooting night from the field, scoring just 17 points.

“We took too many contested shots, had poor offensive execution and poor shooting,” said Chandler coach Kent Frantz. “They just kicked our tails.”

Chandler will challenge Prague at 6:40 p.m. Monday at the 66 Conference Tournament in Meeker. Chandler defeated Prague by four points on Jan. 11.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
City
Chandler, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Stroud, OK
Chandler, OK
Education
Chandler, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Prague, OK
Stroud, OK
Sports
Stroud, OK
Basketball
City
Meeker, OK
County
Lincoln County, OK
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Stewart
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
GEORGIA STATE
The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee News-Star

261
Followers
459
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shawnee, OK from The Shawnee News-Star.

 http://news-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy