Chandler boys upend Lincoln County rival Stroud

CHANDLER — Strong efforts in the second and third quarters propelled Chandler’s boys to a 64-50 triumph over Stroud Friday night.

After the first quarter ended in a tie at 12, Chandler went on an 18-6 second-quarter spree for a 30-18 halftime advantage. An 18-8 blitz in the third quarter gave Chandler a 48-26 cushion and head coach Shawn Blankenship emptied his bench in the fourth quarter.

Chandler was up by 26 points with four minutes remaining.

Junior Brady Butler was the game’s leading scorer with 18, followed by Kaden Jones with 11. Isaiah Holland recorded eight points, Cael Rehrman had seven and Marcus Mitchell knocked down two 3-point field goals to finish with six.

Carter Dady, Butler and Rehrman each posted a trey.

Bryce Hughey headed Stroud’s scoring with 16, followed by Cameron Stewart and Kolton Alexander with eight.

Neither team fared well from the free-throw line with Chandler at 11 of 18 and Stroud at 5 of 11.

Chandler (5-8) will launch 66 Conference play Tuesday with an 8 p.m. matchup versus Seminole.

Stroud 45, Chandler 31 (Girls)

Chandler’s sole double-figure scorer was Leah Brannon with 16. Carson Jackson chipped in with six points and Jaylee Ventris recorded Chandler’s only 3-pointer.

Chandler (7-6) canned 70% (14 of 20) of its free throws but had a woeful shooting night from the field, scoring just 17 points.

“We took too many contested shots, had poor offensive execution and poor shooting,” said Chandler coach Kent Frantz. “They just kicked our tails.”

Chandler will challenge Prague at 6:40 p.m. Monday at the 66 Conference Tournament in Meeker. Chandler defeated Prague by four points on Jan. 11.