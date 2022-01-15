ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fight Fan: Previewing what's to come in UFC in first quarter of 2022

By Pete Hoffman
 3 days ago

On the latest episode of The Fight Fan, Pete Hoffman previews what is to come in the first quarter of the new year for the UFC, and previews UFC on ESPN 32, which kicks off on Saturday night.

The main event features Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze, who will help welcome back UFC action for the first time in over a month. Chikadza will put his perfect 7-0 record to the test in Las Vegas.

Listen to the full episode of The Fight Fan below:

