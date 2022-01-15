Can Rich Bisaccia secure the Raiders job today?

The season ended for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but something even greater began: a new tradition. The team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers was broadcast on both CBS and Nickelodeon, and the latter screening came with an opportunity for fans at home to vote for the game’s most valuable player, coined the “NVP.” Fans might remember the irony of the first NVP award last season, when Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was crowned the winner of the trophy despite a 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO