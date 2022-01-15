ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Can Rich Bisaccia secure the Raiders job today?

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaiders owner Mark Davis can’t simply hand the head-coaching job to Rich Bisaccia without conducting a search, even if the Raiders get hot and win the Super Bowl. But there’s...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
FanSided

3 Cowboys who should be fired after playoff disappointment

As the Dallas Cowboys struggled and underachieved in the NFL Playoffs, here are three names Dallas should consider moving on from. The Dallas Cowboys had an absolutely terrible evening as they completely fell on their faces when facing the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco exposed just about every fault that Dallas had and took advantage of every single penalty and mental mistake the Cowboys made.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Tom Brady Is Going Viral

FOX shared a fun graphic of Tom Brady’s appearance changing over the years during the first quarter of Sunday’s Buccaneers vs. Eagles playoff game. Brady has always been a decent looking guy, but like his quarterback play, his appearance seems to be getting better as he ages. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Job Today#American Football
FanSided

3 Raiders players who won’t be back next season after Bengals loss

The Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated from the playoffs following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are three players who likely won’t return next season. The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a lot throughout the 2021 season, and they managed to catch fire at the end of the season to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. Unfortunately for the Raiders, their campaign came to an early end, as they fell 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round.
NFL
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger Today

Most of the sports world has been doubting Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers all season. Those doubts continue on Sunday. The Steelers, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, are set to take on the No. 2 seed Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday night.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The NFL Is Lying to You about the Whistle in Bengals-Raiders

Second-year phenom quarterback Joe Burrow was rolling toward the sideline in Saturday’s AFC wildcard playoff game, delivering a strike in the endzone to Tyler Boyd for a touchdown. It was a marvelous, seismic play. There was one problem, though. While the ball was in the air, a referee blew...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Tradition Is Born As Dak Prescott Named ‘NVP’ In Cowboys’ Loss To 49ers

The season ended for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but something even greater began: a new tradition. The team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers was broadcast on both CBS and Nickelodeon, and the latter screening came with an opportunity for fans at home to vote for the game’s most valuable player, coined the “NVP.” Fans might remember the irony of the first NVP award last season, when Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was crowned the winner of the trophy despite a 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Surprising Admission

Who is the favorite to come out of the NFC in the playoffs this year?. To many, it’s the Green Bay Packers, the No. 1 overall seed in the conference. Green Bay, led by likely MVP Aaron Rodgers, is a popular pick to reach the Super Bowl this year.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr Very Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 season came to an end on Saturday afternoon, but Derek Carr and his teammates are still deserving of everyone’s respect. Las Vegas went through a number of difficult situations in 2021, including the firing of their head coach, Jon Gruden, and the release of wide receiver Henry Ruggs following his deadly car accident.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Mark Davis’ parting gift to Rich Bisaccia, Mike Mayock? Further embarrassment

General manager Mike Mayock and interim coach Rich Bisaccia were loyal lieutenants during one of the most embarrassing seasons in Las Vegas Raiders history. And their reward for not only keeping the team intact but actually making the playoffs? Having owner Mark Davis search for their replacements before even announcing they wouldn’t be retained.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Names The NFL’s “Next Tom Brady”

ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan knows who the next Tom Brady will be in the NFL moving forward. He spoke about the Bengals win over the Raiders on Sunday Morning’s NFL Countdown and thinks that Joe Burrow is going to be a Brady clone. “To me, you wanna see...
NFL
FanSided

Troy Aikman takes shot at NFL for not letting him cover the Cowboys

Legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman just wants to spend his time calling the Cowboys. But, well, he doesn’t get to today. The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers are getting set to play and one famed former member of the Cowboys really wanted to be in Dallas for the game. Troy Aikman, an absolute legend in Dallas, didn’t get the opportunity to help cover the Cowboys game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy