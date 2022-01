Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing a jacket for her young daughter last year. It was just the two of them on their own for the first time. "I was fleeing from domestic violence with my daughter and we had just moved to a new apartment for the first time in my life,” said Vicencio, a recipient of Tim’s Coats. “We were living alone."

