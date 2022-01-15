ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

By ActionForex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD’s rise from 1.3158 extended to as high as 1.3748 last week. As a temporary top was formed there, initial bias is neutral this week first. Downside of retreat should be contained by 1.3489 support to bring another rally. As noted before, corrective fall from 1.4282...

FXStreet.com

GBP/USD resumes slide, hits fresh weekly lows under 1.3580

Stronger US dollar sends cable to weekly lows. Pound fails to benefit from BoE rate hike expectations. GBP/USD falling for the third consecutive day, extends retreat. The GBP/USD pair failed to recover 1.3600 and dropped further falling to 1.3572, hitting a fresh weekly low. It remains near the lows, under pressure amid a stronger US dollar and as equity prices tumble in Wall Street.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Gold Price Holds Uptrend Support Above $1,800

Gold price is showing positive signs above the $1,785 and $1,800 support levels. A major bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,805 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD trimmed gains after it failed to clear the 1.1480 zone. GBP/USD corrected gains below 1.3650 and 1.3620. Gold Price Technical Analysis.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EURCHF Downtrend Continues, Marking Yet More Lower Highs

EURCHF has continued its downward trend, marking yet more lower highs and lower lows as negative forces linger. Moreover, the pair is currently trading below its 50- and 200-day simple moving average, reflecting an overall bearish outlook. Short-term momentum indicators are supporting a negative bias for the pair as the...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Falls into Correction

The sterling fell back after a slowdown in Britain’s wage growth in November. Sentiment favors the pound after it rallied above the daily resistance at 1.3700. However, an overbought RSI has cut back buyers’ appetite. A break below 1.3630 has prompted some traders to take profit, driving down the price.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.41; (P) 130.62; (R1) 130.92; …. EUR/JPY is staying in consolidation form 131.59 and intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, break of 131.59 resistance will reaffirm the bullish case that consolidation from 134.11 could have completed with three waves down to 127.36, ahead of 126.58 medium term fibonacci level. Further rally would then be seen to retest 133.44/134.11 resistance zone. On the downside break of 129.59 minor support will argue that rebound from 127.36 has completed and turn bias back to the downside for this support.
CURRENCIES
cityindex.co.uk

Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, DAX

GBP/USD rises from weekly low after UK unemployment ticks lower. GBP/USD picks up off weekly lows but remains on the back foot against a stronger USD, even after data revealed that the UK labour market recovery continues. UK unemployment ticked lower to 4.1% in the three months to November, down...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 18 Jan 2022 00:55GMT. Consolidation with downside bias. 1.3749 - Last Thur's 2-month high. 1.3702 - Last Thur's NY low (now res). GBP/USD - 1.3654. Although cable swung sideways initially yesterday following decline FM 1.3749 (Thur) to 1.3654 Fri, price staged a recovery to 1.3689 in European morning b4 dropping to 1.3638 in holiday-thin N. American morning.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the GBP/USD price retreat reverse?

The technical analysis of the GBPUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 has breached below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising still. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.3609. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.3651. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks for a correction: Elliott Wave analysis

GBPUSD was even higher last week after a break above the channel resistance line on the daily chart, so we believe that the pound has bottomed at 1.3130 area, and that we are going to see more upside after any corrective retracement. Price has an extended structure in the middle,...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Sterling Ripe for a Comeback

Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3750. Add a stop-loss at 1.3550. Set a sell-stop at 1.3600 and a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700. The GBP/USD pair came under pressure as investors prepared for the upcoming economic numbers from the UK. The pair is trading at 1.3650, which is about 0.70% below the highest level last week.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Weekly waves: Ethereum, GBP/USD, and gold

Our weekly analysis on Elliott Waves takes a close look at the GBP/USD, the Ethereum cryptocurrency, and the Gold commodity. Our analysis indicates a bearish ABC correction on the GBP/USD, a potential 5 waves down on ETH/USD, and a slow wave 4 pattern on XAU/USD. ETH/USD downtrend must respect shallow...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Pullback to 1.3600 Likely

Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3750. Set a buy-stop at 1.3700 and a take-profit at 1.3800. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. The GBP/USD pair attempted to make a comeback on Monday as concerns about the Boris Johnson administration remained. The pair is also steady ahead of key economic data from the UK scheduled for later this week. It is trading at 1.3680, which was slightly above last Friday’s low of 1.3655.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Outlook: Break above Thick Daily Cloud and Weekly Bullish Engulfing Signal Further Advance

Aussie holds firmly in green for the third straight day, lifted by weaker US dollar, after more cautious than expected tone from Fed chief Powell disappointed investors. Bulls probe above 0.73 level following Wednesday’s 1.04% acceleration, boosted by bullish signal, generated on close above the top of thick daily cloud (0.7274, also 50% retracement of 0.7555/ 0.6993 descend).
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Trades sideways

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate has been trading between the 1.3700 and 1.3750 levels since the US CPI surge. Most recently, on Friday the rate was approached by the 50-hour simple moving average. Meanwhile, the pair almost in all cases ignored the support of the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.3709.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Further gains still likely in GBP/USD – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, further upside in Cable looks likely in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘while GBP could strengthen’, we noted ‘overbought conditions suggest a slower pace of advance and a sustained rise above 1.3740 appears unlikely’. Our view was correct as GBP rose to 1.3749 before easing off. Upward momentum is beginning to ease and this coupled with still overbought conditions suggest that GBP is likely to consolidate for today, expected to be within a range of 1.3680/1.3740.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/USD

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3726; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3695 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3840. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3625. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3535.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY

British Pound, GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Talking Points:. GBP/USD has continued to jump and is now trading at fresh two-month-highs following the earlier-week breakout from the bull flag formation. GBP/JPY has been a bit more subdued of late, but the pair posed a related breach of a falling wedge formation that’s...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Hovers around 10-week high on the way to 1.3700

GBP/USD bulls take a breather around multi-day top after rising the most in a fortnight. Clear break of the descending trend line from June joins bullish MACD signals to keep buyers hopeful. Overbought RSI tests further advances but 100-DMA adds to the immediate challenges for sellers. GBP/USD seesaws near November...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

$1.36 appears fragile on GBP/USD

(Italics: Previous Analysis Due to Limited Price Change) Since mid-November (2021), buyers and sellers have been squaring off around support at $1.1237-1.1281—made up of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1.1281 and a 1.618% Fibonacci projection from $1.1237. ‘Harmonic’ traders will acknowledge $1.1237 represents what’s known as an ‘alternate’ AB=CD formation (extended D-leg).
MARKETS

