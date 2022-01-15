Lori Loughlin ‘Feels Violated’ After Los Angeles Home Robbery: $1 Million in Jewelry Allegedly Stolen

Lori Loughlin Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

An emotional ordeal. Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were victims of a home burglary earlier this month, Us Weekly confirms.

“The family weren’t at home when the intruders broke in, but Lori still feels violated by what happened,” a source exclusively tells Us of the 57-year-old Full House alum. “It was a very emotional day for her.”

While neither the couple — who wed in November 1997 — nor their daughters — Bella, 23, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 22 — were at their Los Angeles residence at the time of the incident on January 3, thieves allegedly entered the property by smashing a bedroom window and took nearly $1 million worth of jewelry. TMZ was first to report the news on Saturday, January 15.

Days before the When Calls the Heart alum’s burglary made headlines, she opened up about the loss of her former Full House costar Bob Saget, who died on January 9 at the age of 65.

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” the New York native told Us in a statement on Monday, January 10. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”

Loughlin and the fashion designer, 58, were both photographed at Saget’s emotional funeral service on Friday, January 14, alongside several of her other former costars, including Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Loughlin and Saget both reprised their beloved TV roles on Netflix’s Fuller House revival upon its February 2016 premiere. However, she left the show early after being indicted in the nationwide college admissions scandal in March 2019. The Summerland alum and her husband each plead guilty to counts of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. They were accused of paying bribes to secure their daughters’ admission into the University of Southern California.

The 90210 alum served a two-month jail stint, which was completed in December 2020, while her husband wrapped up his five-month sentence in April 2021. Nearly one year later, Loughlin returned to her TV roots as she reprised her WCTH role of Abigail Stanton on its GAC Family spinoff, When Hope Calls. (She was initially written off the Hallmark period drama in March 2019 amid the scandal.)

“Lori can’t wait to get back to work, she has been waiting a long time to get back on set,” an insider told Us in September 2021, while confirming her role on the GAC series. “Lori is looking forward to the future and is ready to get back to filming When Hope Calls.”

With reporting by James Robertson

