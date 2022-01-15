ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Loughlin 'Feels Violated' After Los Angeles Home Robbery: $1 Million in Jewelry Allegedly Stolen

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Lori Loughlin

An emotional ordeal. Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were victims of a home burglary earlier this month, Us Weekly confirms.

“The family weren’t at home when the intruders broke in, but Lori still feels violated by what happened,” a source exclusively tells Us of the 57-year-old Full House alum. “It was a very emotional day for her.”

While neither the couple — who wed in November 1997 — nor their daughters — Bella, 23, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 22 — were at their Los Angeles residence at the time of the incident on January 3, thieves allegedly entered the property by smashing a bedroom window and took nearly $1 million worth of jewelry. TMZ was first to report the news on Saturday, January 15.

Days before the When Calls the Heart alum’s burglary made headlines, she opened up about the loss of her former Full House costar Bob Saget, who died on January 9 at the age of 65.

Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” the New York native told Us in a statement on Monday, January 10. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”

Loughlin and the fashion designer, 58, were both photographed at Saget’s emotional funeral service on Friday, January 14, alongside several of her other former costars, including Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Loughlin and Saget both reprised their beloved TV roles on Netflix’s Fuller House revival upon its February 2016 premiere. However, she left the show early after being indicted in the nationwide college admissions scandal in March 2019. The Summerland alum and her husband each plead guilty to counts of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. They were accused of paying bribes to secure their daughters’ admission into the University of Southern California.

The 90210 alum served a two-month jail stint, which was completed in December 2020, while her husband wrapped up his five-month sentence in April 2021. Nearly one year later, Loughlin returned to her TV roots as she reprised her WCTH role of Abigail Stanton on its GAC Family spinoff, When Hope Calls. (She was initially written off the Hallmark period drama in March 2019 amid the scandal.)

“Lori can’t wait to get back to work, she has been waiting a long time to get back on set,” an insider told Us in September 2021, while confirming her role on the GAC series. “Lori is looking forward to the future and is ready to get back to filming When Hope Calls.”

With reporting by James Robertson

Robert Loveless
2d ago

You'd think that anyone rich enough to have a million dollars of jewelry laying around the house would be rich enough to provide a secure place to store it.

eh no thanks
2d ago

Violated like the kids that didn't get into college cause she lied cheated & STOLE their spot? Yeah, I didn't think so.

JC
3d ago

Oh no she feels violated!🤔🤔! Not that she would ever think of doing anything wrong…Karma baby Karma!!

AOL Corp

Bob Saget autopsy completed as new details surrounding death are released

Bob Saget's cause of death remains unknown, but new details surrounding the sad incident emerged on Monday as an autopsy has been completed. "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen break silence following death of TV dad Bob Saget

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid a loving tribute to their TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away aged 65 on Sunday 9 January. Sharing a joint statement with Page Six, they said: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
ORLANDO, FL
Closer Weekly

Bob Saget Left Behind a Massive Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Full House’ Star Made Before His Unexpected Death

Late Full House star Bob Saget left a lasting impact on the world of television sitcoms and standup comedy. The actor was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, 2022. He is survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, and his second wife, Kelly Rizzo, and left behind a massive net worth after a tremendous four decades-long career.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Make Rare Public Statement In Tribute To Bob Saget After His Death

The television and comedy worlds, as well as Hollywood as a whole, lost a true legend this past weekend. Bob Saget, the actor and comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the comedies Full House and Fuller House, died at the age of 65. Since news of his passing was confirmed, countless tributes have poured in from celebrities and fans. The star seemed to have had a particularly profound impact on those who were privileged to work with him over the years. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are among those who were fortunate enough to have worked alongside him. With this, the reclusive former child stars and current fashion moguls marked Saget’s passing with a rare public statement.
CELEBRITIES
John Stamos
Mossimo Giannulli
Olivia Jade Giannulli
Bob Saget
Lori Loughlin
Ashley Olsen
countryliving.com

'When Calls the Heart' Star Daniel Lissing Breaks Silence on Lori Loughlin's 'When Hope Calls' Debut

Daniel Lissing is standing by Lori Loughlin's side. More than two years since the nationwide college admissions scandal came to light in March 2019, Lori is returning to TV to reprise her role as Abigail Stanton. While it isn’t for Hallmark’s original hit series When Calls the Heart, the actress — who served a brief prison sentence along with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli — is stepping back in to character just down the road from Hope Valley for the season 2 premiere of the spinoff When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, airing on the GAC Family network on December 18 at 8 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Jodie Sweetin Honors ‘Full House’ Dad Bob Saget After His Death at 65

“Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin was spotted yesterday in Los Angeles for the first time since the death of her TV dad, comedian Bob Saget. The actor died Sunday in Orlando, Fla., at 65 years old. Saget was best known for playing the dad in the ’80s and ’90s family series “Full House”. Saget also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” Sweetin, who was seen in a black printed hoodie paired with purple joggers and a pair of chestnut Ugg Mini Blakeley fur-trimmed boots, honored Saget in post on Instagram. “Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Pens Tribute To Bob Saget: My Mom Is ‘Heart Broken’

The former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ contestant paid tribute to the comedy icon and her mom’s longtime co-star. Olivia Jade, 22, penned an emotional tribute to Bob Saget on her Instagram Story on Tuesday January 11. The YouTuber and reality star shared the Full House cast’s tribute to their former co-star and mentioned that she was keeping her mom Lori Loughlin, the rest of her co-stars, and the rest of the Saget family in her thoughts, as they grieve the TV legend’s passing.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Was Bob Saget's Net Worth at the Time of His Passing?

One of the most shocking news stories to hit the world at the very start of 2022 is the death of Bob Saget. He passed away at the age of 65 on Jan. 9, and the cause of his death is still unknown. He rose to fame in the '80s as a stand-up comedian known for making risque jokes that pushed all the boundaries.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

John Stamos Doesn’t ‘Accept’ Bob Saget’s Death: ‘I’m Not Going to Say Goodbye Yet’

Missing his friend. John Stamos shared a heart-wrenching update about how he’s coping with the loss of his Full House costar Bob Saget. “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone — I’m not going to say goodbye yet,” the 58-year-old actor began on Monday, January 10, via Instagram. “I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard, they weep.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jodie Sweetin Recalls Favorite Memories With ‘Wonderful’ Bob Saget In Beautiful Tribute

For over four decades, Bob Saget was known as her TV dad. Now Jodie Sweetin is saying good-bye. The news rocked the TV: Bob Saget, best known for his roles on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday January 9 of unknown causes. The beloved TV actor was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. The news saddened all he knew and loved him, especially his TV daughter Jodie Sweetin.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Full House’ Cast Including Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin & Series Creator Pay Tribute To Bob Saget: “One Of The Best”

UPDATED with additional cast: Full House cast members are remembering Bob Saget, their co-star and patriarch of the Tanner family, who has died at age 65. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the Tanner family, said in a statement released to Today. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.” Lori...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast, John Mayer and More Attend Memorial

Bob Saget was surrounded by family and friends as he was laid to rest. ET learned that a private memorial service for the beloved comedian was held on Friday in Los Angeles. In attendance were Saget's Full House co-stars, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candance Cameron Bure, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, among others. The Olsen twins, who played Saget's character Danny Tanner's youngest daughter Michelle, were photographed standing together, while Cameron Bure was seen in the parking lot arriving at Mount Sinai Cemetery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
