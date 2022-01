Springer’s Travel Bottle offers an easy, fast way to keep dogs hydrated on the go or in the car. Owners squeeze the bottle and water fills the bowl for dogs to drink. Once the owner releases their hold after the dog is done drinking, the remaining water returns to the bottle, so not a drop is wasted. They can twist the lock in the center of the bowl to render a leak-tight seal. Each bottle comes with a carabiner, which can attach to a pack or leash when not in use. The product is BPA free and fits in most car cup holders.

