Kinston, NC

One person dead after hit-and-run crash in Kinston

By Caroline Bowyer, Claire Curry
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Kinston.

The Kinston Police Department said it happened just after 2 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Thompson Street. Police responded in reference to a woman who had been hit by a car. Officers said they found the woman, who has not been identified, dead in the road when they arrived at the scene.

“She did not deserve this and I want the person, whoever, person or persons, whoever did this to her,” said Barbara Ford. “I want them to be caught.”

Officers have not found the person or car responsible for the hit-and-run. This is an active investigation.

KINSTON, NC
Kinston, NC
Kinston, NC
