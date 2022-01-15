Boba Fett: Danny Trejo's Star Wars Cameo Surprised Temuera Morrison

After being part of the Star Wars franchise for decades, Boba Fett, a notorious bounty hunter, is finally getting the spotlight through the arrival of his new Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. Temuera Morrison, who originally portrayed Boba's father Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones and then went on to play Boba in a number of projects like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Visions, returns as the iconic character again. Starring alongside him is Ming-Na Wen as the assassin and elite mercenary Fennec Shand, who helps Boba take Jabba the Hutt's throne on the desert planet of Tatooine. Since Boba was thought to have died in Return of the Jedi after falling into the Sarlacc pit, you might be wondering how The Book of Boba Fett fits into the overall Star Wars timeline. Here's what to know.

