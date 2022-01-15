ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Boba Fett: Danny Trejo's Star Wars Cameo Surprised Temuera Morrison

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Book of Boba Fett showrunner Robert Rodriguez and actor Danny Trejo are frequent collaborators, but series star Temuera Morrison says it was "a bit of a surprise" seeing Trejo show up on set of the Star Wars spinoff. Trejo — who has appeared in second cousin Rodriguez's Desperado, From Dusk...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Star Wars Legend Will Reportedly Make a Cameo in The Book of Boba Fett

The Mandalorian Season 2 marked the epic return of Luke Skywalker and his brief but ultra-satisfying cameo instantly became an iconic Star Wars moment. Turns out, Lucasfilm's latest entry to the MandoVerse, The Book of Boba Fett, will also attempt to create its own jaw-dropping moment. Well, that's what the latest rumors surrounding the Temuera Morrison show are suggesting, at least.
MOVIES
Inverse

Boba Fett just changed 1 Jedi moment with a surprise cameo

Everyone knows that in Return of the Jedi, Luke Skywalker had to kill giant rancor to save his life, but what The Book of Boba Fett presupposes is, maybe he didn't? Thanks to a brilliant cameo, the third episode of Boba Fett — “The Streets of Mos Espa” — puts a new twist on rancors, and makes us realize that yes, Luke killed an emotionally complex creature. Spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3, “The Streets of Mos Espa.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Book of Boba Fett Has a Surprising The Mandalorian Cameo We Almost Missed

Star Wars fans may have enjoyed the latest episodes of The Book of Boba Fett event series on Disney+, but in all the excitement, they may have also missed a fun little crossover cameo from The Mandalorian. (WARNING: Mild SPOILERS For The Book of Boba Fett Follow!) In "Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa", We learn more about just how entangled in the Tatooine underworld Boba has been and still is, as he tries to take over Jabba's empire. Well, during one flashback sequence we see Boba travel to town, narrowly missing one Mandalorian character while on his way!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Temuera Morrison
starwarsnewsnet.com

Temuera Morrison on the Differences Between Playing Jango and Boba Fett, Ming-Na Wen on the Fett/Fennec Relationship, and More

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen are having the time of their lives with The Book of Boba Fett. In a recent interview with the Rolling Stone magazine, the actors opened up a bit more about their experiences taking on action roles at their age, and Morrison delves into the stark differences between playing Jango and Boba Fett, including the differences in productions between then and now.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Here's How The Book of Boba Fett Fits Into the Star Wars Timeline

After being part of the Star Wars franchise for decades, Boba Fett, a notorious bounty hunter, is finally getting the spotlight through the arrival of his new Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. Temuera Morrison, who originally portrayed Boba's father Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones and then went on to play Boba in a number of projects like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Visions, returns as the iconic character again. Starring alongside him is Ming-Na Wen as the assassin and elite mercenary Fennec Shand, who helps Boba take Jabba the Hutt's throne on the desert planet of Tatooine. Since Boba was thought to have died in Return of the Jedi after falling into the Sarlacc pit, you might be wondering how The Book of Boba Fett fits into the overall Star Wars timeline. Here's what to know.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Book Of Boba Fett's Temuera Morrison And Ming-Na Wen Break Down The Importance Of Boba's Rebirth

Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. The Book of Boba Fett has its earliest roots all the way back in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi in 1983, but the show has quickly moved beyond the Sarlacc Pit in the sands of Tatooine to fill in some blanks for Boba himself. In the second episode of the series, viewers saw the iconic Star Wars character go on a vision quest of sorts after bonding with the Tuskens, and the stars spoke with CinemaBlend about the rebirth that resulted in the flashbacks.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Rancor
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: Danny Trejo Shares Fun Behind The Scenes Look At His Enigmatic Rancor Keeper

In last Wednesday's episode of The Book of Boba Fett, director Robert Rodriguez reunited with an actor who's become synonymous with his career: Danny Trejo. The actor took on a role that shouldn't surprise fans, playing the strong, silent type with an apparent soft side as a Rancor keeper who is now set to train Lord Fett's newest acquisition (so he can ride him into battle).
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

The Book of Boba Fett Debuts a Poster For Danny Trejo’s Rancor Trainer

The Book of Boba Fett Debuts a Poster For Danny Trejo’s Rancor Trainer. “Rancor are emotionally complex creatures.” That was one of the revelations made by Danny Trejo’s Rancor trainer in The Book of Boba Fett episode 3. He had quite a bit of information about Rancors that we’ve never heard before. Regardless, the Rancor trainer never bothered to share his name with his new boss, Boba Fett. That said, it was inevitable that Trejo would appear in the newest Robert Rodriguez project, since they have collaborated many times before. And now it’s time for a closer look at the Rancor trainer.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

12 Star Wars Characters Most Likely to Cameo in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

The Book of Boba Fett has only been on Disney+ for two weeks and already Star Wars fans have been treated to the return of two classic Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope characters and a fan favorite Wookie bounty hunter from the comic. The message is clear. The Book of Boba Fett is going to be weaving in characters from the original trilogy, Disney+ series, comic books, and beyond to tell its story. Between the show’s many Mandalorian connections and rumors that none other than Harrison Ford is due to make an appearance, we’re thinking that we’re going to see a lot more familiar faces on The Book of Boba Fett before its first season comes to an end. But who?
MOVIES
FanSided

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen respond to Book of Boba Fett controversy

As with most Star Wars content, some fans love The Book of Boba Fett. Some don’t. And then there are those who love it, but have criticisms about certain aspects of the series they want to see Star Wars in general do better. The fate of the Tusken Raiders in Chapter 3 quickly sent waves through the fan community, especially among members of Indigenous groups.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy