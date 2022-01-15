ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner promotes ‘new products’ in rare video after star delayed holiday makeup line following Astroworld tragedy

By Jorge Solis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

KYLIE Jenner promoted her "new products" in a rare video after the reality star had delayed her holiday makeup line following the Astroworld tragedy, which claimed the lives of about 10 people.

Kylie, 24, was excited to announce that her Kylie Cosmetics line would be "officially available" at Nordstrom stores in an Instagram Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1gbW_0dmqH3Dr00
Kylie Jenner said her makeup line would be available in Nordstrom stores Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prEP0_0dmqH3Dr00
Kylie is pregnant with her second child Credit: Instagram

In the short clip, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said: "Thank you guys for all the love. Go check it out!"

She concluded: "I can't wait for you to try."

The caption stated: "Stay tuned for more details."

The reality star wore a purple blouse and her lips were noticeably puffy in the short vid.

Her brunette hair was curled up and flowed down below her shoulders.

She also added an Instagram filter to make herself look sparkly.

After taking a social media break, Kylie returned on December 2021 and shared a clip of how she added lip oil to herself.

THE DELAY

Back in November 2021, The Sun exclusively revealed that Kylie's holiday makeup launch had been delayed.

Kylie Cosmetics had previously dropped their festive collection on November 19th for the past four years in a row.

There was no sign of the 2021 palette and lip kits due to Travis' Astroworld Festival scandal, which left about 10 people dead and hundreds injured.

THE ASTROWORLD TRAGEDY

Back in November 2021, the music star took to social media and apologized to his fans.

In a statement released on Twitter, Travis, 30, said: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."

He added: “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support families in need.

“Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all.”

An emotional Travis then took to Instagram and said he was "devastated" over what had taken place.

The rapper repeated that he could "never imagine anything like this happening."

Kylie also shared a statement and mentioned that she and her partner were "devastated."

Travis was recently dropped from the music lineup from the upcoming Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

THE BABY SHOWER

The KUWTK star - who is expecting her second child with Travis - recently shared her extravagant baby shower on Instagram.

The E! star shared photos of a white heart, wood-carved giraffes, white flowers, and a DIOR stroller that costs about $5K.

The reality star also took a group shot with her mother Kris Jenner, 66, and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell.

Travis and Kylie are the parents of their three-year-old daughter Stormi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZN3u_0dmqH3Dr00
Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy left 10 people dead Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYi0s_0dmqH3Dr00
Travis and Kylie pictured with their daughter Stormi Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRMTG_0dmqH3Dr00
Kylie pictured with her momager Kris Jenner and her grandmother Credit: Instagram

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 1

Related
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Caught Sneaking Out Of Her Private Jet After Weekend With Mom Kris Jenner As Due Date Approaches

Pregnant Kylie Jenner attempted to go incognito following her weekend getaway with her mom. Jenner, who has remained out of the spotlight following Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy in November, was spotted Sunday, January 2, in Los Angeles trying to sneak out of her $72.8 million pink private jet following her sweet escape with momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to Palm Springs.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Had Her Baby Based on Her Literal Nails

In case you haven't been paying attention to Kylie Jenner TikTok™, the internet is completely convinced that Kylie secretly had her baby and is hiding it from everyone. Which, considering that she one successfully hid an entire pregnancy from fans, is certainly possible. And most recently, people are looking to Kylie's manicure as proof that she just welcomed her second child. As forever iconic fan account @kravis4ever points out, Kylie has short nails—and last time she had short nails she'd just welcomed her daughter Stormi (obviously, short nails make it easier to do bb things like diaper changing, etc).
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vid#Astroworld#Kylie Cosmetics#Nordstrom#Instagram Story#Twitter Travis#Houston Pd#Fire Department
Life and Style Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Fears for Family’s Safety After Filing Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Kylie Jenner filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker who came to her home multiple times amid her second pregnancy, Life & Style can confirm. “I have suffered and continue to suffer, emotional distress,” Jenner, 24, said in the court documents obtained by Life & Style, adding that she is “fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos

Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!. Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Travis Barker Ignites Chaos Among Kardashian Fans After Posting a Photo With a Baby Bottle

Has the Kardashian family welcomed another baby? Fans are in a frenzy after Kourtney Kardashian's fiance, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, shared a photo of their Christmas festivities that featured a baby bottle. Us Weekly reports that Barker posted a photo to his Instagram story on Dec. 26 of his family watching How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and a bottle of milk could be seen in the corner of the frame.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Twin In Coats For Cute Selfies – Photos

Winter chic! Kourtney Kardashian and her adorable daughter Penelope bundled up for the cool LA temperatures in coats on Dec. 23. Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her daughter Penelope, 9, looked so cute as they twinned in coats. The mother-daughter duo were straight off the run way in their stylish choices, with the Poosh founder opted for a winter white ensemble consisting of an oversized trench, a wide legged pant, sheer top and matching boots. Meanwhile, Penelope paid tribute to House of Gucci with a beige Gucci monogrammed coat, white pants and a gold pair of loafers from the luxe Italian label. “pandkourt,” Kourtney sweetly simply captioned the Dec. 23 post.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Necklace With Travis Barker’s Initials In Gorgeous Selfie

The Poosh founder sported some new jewelry with her fiancé’s initials around her neck in a brand new selfie. Kourtney Kardashian showed her love for Travis Barker with beautiful new jewelry. The 42-year-old reality star debuted a new necklace on Tuesday December 21, which had the 46-year-old blink-182 drummer’s initials on it! Kourtney shared the selfie to her Instagram story, where the two charms had the letters “T” and “B” written out with diamonds, showing her love for her future husband.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian’s Photo of Chicago & True Has Fans Questioning If She Used Photoshop In the Oddest Way

We’re only two days into 2022 and we’re already loving all the baby photos on our timeline. However, there’s one from Kim Kardashian that has us scratching our heads a bit. On Jan 1, Kim posted two photos of two of the Kardashian baby girls Chicago, 3, and True, 3, at Disney, looking as happy as can be, with Kim posting the caption “lots of love.” Now what normally would be seen as an adorable photo of happy cousins is actually bringing up a lot of controversy with the question, “Is True photoshopping in the picture?”
CHICAGO, IL
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Photo As She Reflects On 2021

Kylie Jenner put her baby bump on display in her first Instagram photo since the Astroworld tragedy nearly two months ago. Kylie Jenner, 24, is back to posting photos of herself on Instagram for the first time since attending boyfriend Travis Scott‘s ill-fated Astroworld concert on November 5, 2021, where 10 people died from a massive crowd surge. In the black and white photo the makeup mogul is seen cradling her massive baby bump, while turned to the side. In the caption, she shared candidly about 2021 and all that came with it. “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump After Travis Barker’s Bottle Pic Sparks Birth Rumors

So stunning! Kylie Jenner gave a pregnancy update one week after Travis Barker’s baby bottle photo sparked speculation that the reality star has already given birth. “I am woman,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, captioned a Thursday, January 6, Instagram slideshow. The former E! personality wore a white top knotted above her bare stomach in the social media upload, as well as unbuttoned denim jeans.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kylie Jenner Becomes First Woman in the World to Reach 300 Million Instagram Followers

It may be time to officially crown Kylie Jenner the Queen of Instagram. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, has become the first woman in the world to reach 300 million Instagram followers on the social media platform. The milestone makes her only the second person, behind soccer pro Cristiano Ronaldo (at 388 million) to reach such a high follower count. Instagram's official account takes the helm as the most-followed on the platform with 460 million.
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
307K+
Followers
5K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy