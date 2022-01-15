ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, KY

Boys basketball: Bradin Nelson again leads Webster County in win over Livingston Central

By Kevin Patton, Henderson Gleaner
 3 days ago

SMITHLAND, Ky. -- After scoring 27 points in Friday night's win over Dawson Springs, Bradin Nelson again led Webster County in scoring with 17 points in the Trojans' 60-43 victory at Livingston Central on Saturday afternoon.

Nelson was one of three Webster County players to score in double figures. Aaron Harmon had 13 points in his return to the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 30. Deshawn Murphy also scored 13 points for the Trojans, who led 30-14 at the half.

Jack Thomason came off the bench to lead Livingston Central (2-11) with 14 points. Max Downey, who averages 27.8 points a game, scored four points in the contest.

Webster County will host Crittenden County on Monday.

Webster Co. 60, Livingston Central 43

Webster Co. (8-9)

Trevor Baker 3 0-0 6; Aaron Harmon 5 2-2 13; Deshawn Murphy 6 0-2 13; Noah Duncan 0 1-2 1; Bradin Nelson 6 4-4 17; Evan Michalek 1 0-0 3; Jarvis Starks-Scott 1 0-0 2; Luke Garrard 0 0-1 0; Brice Nelson 0 0-0 0; Chris Shoulders 2 1-2 5. Totals: 24 8-13 60. 3-point goals: 4 (Harmon 1, Murphy 1, Michalek 1, Bra. Nelson 1). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

Livingston Central (2-11)

Max Downey 1 2-2 4; Jason Rains 0 0-0 0; Drew Hosick 2 0-0 5; Gavin Crass 4 0-0 8; Tyler Calendar 3 0-0 6; Logan Wring 1 0-0 3; Jack Thomason 5 3-3 14; Mason Hargrove 1 1-2 3; Cason Render 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6-7 43. 3-point goals: 3 (Hosick 1, Wring 1, Thomason 1). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

Webster Co. 16 14 12 18 -- 60

Livingston Central 10 4 13 16 -- 43

