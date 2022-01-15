ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Fans at Disney World reportedly wait almost 7 hours for dragon-shaped popcorn bucket

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433nuv_0dmqGygm00

(NEXSTAR) – The Epcot International Festival of the Arts, which kicked off at Disney World on Jan. 14, is said to be a celebration of visual, culinary and performing artists from across the world, with galleries and exhibits planned through Feb. 21.

Judging by the festival’s first day, however, a lot of the visitors were really only in it for the commemorative popcorn buckets.

Popcorn, candy banned at French cinemas amid omicron wave

Included among the new food items at this year’s festival is the “Figment Popcorn Bucket,” modeled after a character from Epcot’s various iterations of the “Journey into Imagination” ride. Filled with rainbow-colored popcorn and shaped like a dragon, the $25 bucket is one of several new and returning treats at the Pop Eats! booth in Epcot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OzUQ_0dmqGygm00
. Filled with rainbow-colored popcorn and shaped like a dragon, the $25 bucket is among several new and returning food items at the Epcot International Festival of the Arts. (Disney Parks Blog)

The bucket was also the star of the show on the festival’s first day, as fans (and online resellers) reportedly waited for upwards of six hours to get their hands on one, according to guests and unofficial Disney blogs. Lines for Pop Eats! also stretched across a good chunk of Epcot , according to video shared by WDW News Today, an unofficial site not affiliated with Disney World.

Both guests and non-guests took to Twitter amid news of the reported wait times, with many in disbelief of the Figment fervor.

“I love Disney but come on,” one user wrote .

“It’s the end of the day and the line for the Figment Popcorn Bucket (and the food) at Pop Eats is STILL estimated to be over two hours!!” another claimed .

Naturally, many of the Figment Popcorn Buckets have since ended up on eBay , with one listed as high as $1,000. Most were going for much less, although eBay recorded at least a few that sold for over $200.

Six Flags planning to open world’s steepest dive coaster at Texas park in 2022 ‘Terrifying’

Not everyone was as jazzed about Figment popcorn, though. Universal Orlando Resort, located nearby, reacted to news of Disney’s long lines on Twitter, trying to lure visitors to its own attractions.

“Meanwhile, Jurassic World #VelociCoaster is 35 minutes,” Universal Orlando Resort tweeted on Friday. “Just sayin’.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Inside the Magic

Universal Throws Shade at Disney Over Insane Popcorn Bucket Lines

As you may have already heard, Guests at Walt Disney World are going absolutely crazy for the new Figment popcorn bucket at EPOCT. Although Journey Into Imagination with Figment isn’t the most beloved attraction at EPCOT, with multiple hour-long lines, the Figment popcorn bucket proves Guests still love this purple dragon (dinosaur?). Recently, however, Universal Studios blasted Disney on the insane crowds surrounding this new popcorn bucket.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Popcorn#The Bucket#Art#Nexstar#French#Disney Parks Blog#Wdw News Today#Pop Eats
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Select Popcorn Buckets and Refills Got More EXPENSIVE in Disney World!

We’ve seen a plethora of food price increases in Disney World today, with everything from Mickey Ice Cream Bars to Dole Whip!. We’re still getting updates from Disney World with online menus, so we’ll likely learn more information throughout the day, but we’re already seeing some of these changes in effect in the parks. And now, we can add popcorn buckets and refills to that list.
WORLD
disneydining.com

Guests Flock to Disney World Website For Hotel Discounts, Causing Hours-Long Waits

Going on a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is becoming more and more expensive — food prices increase, resorts get more expensive, and theme park tickets seem to go up in price every year. Many Guests save up for years in order to travel to the Most Magical Place on Earth. However, if you travel at a certain time and stay at certain resorts, you may be able to save a fair amount of money.
TRAVEL
allears.net

Universal Has Some THOUGHTS on Disney’s New Popcorn Bucket

We have to admit that one of our favorite Twitter accounts to follow is Universal Orlando. The resort’s tweets have been known to make us laugh, with timely commentary, and occasionally a bit of shade being thrown! And today, Universal Orlando’s Twitter is at it again. This morning,...
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Disney World changes the park hours in January

As dates get closer, Disney often extends park hours. Check out the details on the latest January theme park changes. Just a few days ago Disney released new hours through the middle of March!. With the start of spring, the International Flower and Garden Festival, and the arrival of spring...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
wdwinfo.com

Why Can’t WDW Have Popcorn Buckets Like Tokyo Disney? Well…

Typically on the first day of an EPCOT festival, I find myself looking adoringly at photos on various social media outlets of the new food, new merchandise, and maybe some special things that may have shown up as a surprise. Today, though? Today was the first day of the International...
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

New Figment Popcorn Bucket to Debut at Festival of the Arts!

There are several snacks that hold a special place in the hearts and minds of Disney fans, like the Dole Whip and Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bars. Guests also cannot seem to get enough of the hot, delicious, and salty popcorn that can be found at numerous vending carts throughout all Disney Parks. In addition to loving the popcorn itself, Guests will stand in line for over an hour to get some of the specialty popcorn buckets that Disney will release — like the Mickey Mummy popcorn bucket that was released this past Halloween season.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

12 Things We Can’t WAIT to Return to Disney World in 2022

Since Disney World’s historic closure and reopening in 2020, we’ve gradually seen hotels, restaurants, and entertainment return to the resort. Some experiences still haven’t made their comeback — but we do know that we will get to see the glorious return of some of our favorite things in 2022!
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Buy Extra Figment Popcorn Buckets to Spread Magic

On January 14, the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Arts kicked off, along with the debut of the highly anticipated Figment popcorn bucket. On opening day, Guests were eager to snag one as the line was, at one point, reportedly seven hours long!. Families from all around the world lined...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

Want to Book a Disney World Trip Online Right Now? Be Prepared to WAIT

A new year has started, and with the new year comes…NEW DISCOUNTS!. We had already seen some discounts announced for 2022, but earlier this morning 2 new deals arrived — one of which is a general hotel discount, and another which is specific to Annual Passholders. If these deals sound great to you and you’ve eagerly made your way to the Disney World website to learn more or get booking, you might encounter a bit of a delay.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTO, VIDEO: Figment Popcorn Bucket Revealed for 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts on Disney Parks TikTok

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The announcements keep on coming for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, now just over a week away from its January 14 kickoff! And thanks to the Disney Parks TikTok, we have a first look at a new piece of exclusive merchandise for the festival — a Figment-shaped popcorn bucket!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy