ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Young leads Northwestern past No. 10 Michigan State 64-62

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RmNyw_0dmqGu9s00
1 of 7

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Young had 18 points and eight rebounds, helping Northwestern hold on to beat No. 10 Michigan State 64-62 Saturday for its first road win over a top 10 team in nearly five years.

The Wildcats (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) won after Michigan State’s Malik Hall missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and Marcus Bingham missed the front end of a one-and-one with seven-tenths of a second remaining.

The Spartans (14-3, 5-1) had won nine straight, their longest winning streak since the 2018-19 season.

Chase Audige had 14 points and Boo Buie scored 12 for the Wildcats, whose previous road win over a top 10 team was Feb. 12, 2017, against No. 17 Wisconsin.

Julius Marble gave the Spartans a chance to win with a career-high 18 points. Hall and Gabe Brown scored 10 points each. Freshman Max Christie was held to six points, missing 7 of 8 shots.

NO. 17 XAVIER 80, CREIGHTON 73

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Colby Jones scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half as No. 17 Xavier rallied after the break.

Xavier (13-3, 3-2 Big East) had six players in double figures scoring, helping the Musketeers bounce back from a tough loss on Wednesday to No. 14 Villanova.

Zach Freemante recorded his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 boards. He iced the game with a dunk in the closing seconds.

Paul Scruggs scored all of his 13 points in the second half and Jerome Hunter finished with 10, including a coupe of big 3-pointers during Xavier’s second-half rally.

Alex O’Connell scored 22 points and Ryan Nembhard had 18 for Creighton (10-5, 2-2), which couldn’t overcome 21 turnovers.

KANSAS STATE 62, NO. 19 TEXAS TECH 51

MANHATTAN, KAN. (AP) -- Nijel Pack scored 14 points and Mark Smith made a key 3-pointer with just over a minute left as Kansas State ended a four-game losing streak.

Smith finished with 12 points and Mike McGuirl had 10 for the Wildcats (9-7, 1-4 Big 12), who failed to hold second-half leads in each of their four previous games.

They got it done against No. 19 Texas Tech (13-4, 3-2), which handed No. 1 Baylor its first loss of the season earlier this week. Bryson Williams scored 20 points to lead the Red Raiders, who were playing their fourth game in eight days.

NO. 18 KENTUCKY 107, NO. 22 TENNESSEE 79

LEXINGTON, KY. (AP) — Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points and Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points as No. 18 Kentucky shot a season-high 68%.

The Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rolled the No.22 Volunteers on an emotional day that began with news of the death of former Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall at 93.

Hall led the program to its fourth national championship in 1978. He was close with current Kentucky coach John Calipari, who paid tribute to his friend and mentor by gripping a rolled-up program and starting in a 1-3-1 defense against their border rivals.

The Wildcats made their first five shots and 22 of 28 by halftime, with their 78.6% shooting tying a program record set in the first half against Mississippi on Jan. 14, 1981 (11 of 14).

Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points and Kennedy Chandler 17 for Tennessee.

MARQUETTE 73, NO. 20 SETON HALL 72

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Greg Elliott made a tiebreaking free throw with 1.7 seconds left as Marquette withstood a long second-half drought and won for the fourth straight time.

The game was tied at 72-all when Elliott leaned forward around the 3-point arc and was fouled by Seton Hall’s Bryce Aiken. After looking at replays, officials determined Elliott was fouled while attempting a two-point shot. He made the first free throw to put Marquette (12-6, 4-3 Big East) ahead but his second attempt bounced off the rim.

After a timeout, No. 20 Seton Hall (11-5, 2-4) was unable to get a shot off.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nelson-Ododa leads depleted No. 9 UConn past Seton Hall

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 17 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, and injury-depleted No. 9 UConn beat Seton Hall 71-38 on Friday night. The Huskies (10-4, 5-0 Big East), who lost at Oregon on Monday night, have not dropped consecutive games since March of 1993. They won their 166th straight conference game.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Marquette, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Michigan College Sports
The Associated Press

AP source: Mercury hiring Nygaard as next head coach

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury have hired former Las Vegas Aces assistant Vanessa Nygaard as their next head coach, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hire won’t be officially announced until Monday.
NBA
The Associated Press

AP source: Vikings target GM finalists from Browns, Chiefs

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have targeted two finalists for their general manager job: Cleveland vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. According to a person with knowledge of the process, speaking Friday to The Associated Press...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

729K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy