NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ryan Tannehill disputes the idea he ever lost his mojo as the Tennessee Titans quarterback. In a season where Tannehill was one of only three Titans on the offense to start every game during the regular season, the 10-year veteran led Tennessee to a 12-5 record and the AFC's No. 1 seed. That's a first for a quarterback who never played in the postseason until coming to Tennessee in 2019.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO