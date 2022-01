Get ready to test yourself in the newest hard mode raid to be added to Swords of Legends Online, the Forbidden Court of the Floral Palace. The new mode is available today, at 12:00 pm server time, at which time players can begin collecting their new level 120 gear, along with PvE Sealstones, new recipes, materials, and more. To participate in the raid, players need to have an item level of 115. Also note, there is no automatic matchmaking for this one, so all players will need to enter manually.

