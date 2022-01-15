No. 10 UConn beats Xavier for 165th straight conference win

HARTFORD -- The UConn women's basketball team has had its share of heartbreak playing NCAA tournament games in Ohio. There was the 1998 Elite Eight loss to North Carolina State in Dayton where a 10-point second-half lead slipped away. A year later in Cincinnati, Iowa State stunned the Huskies in the Sweet 16, marking one of the only two seasons since 1993 that UConn has not reached the regional finals. And who will or can forget the 2018 Final Four semifinal in Columbus when Arike Ogunbowale hit a jumper with one second left in overtime to lift Notre Dame to a win that ended the Huskies' bid for a perfect season.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO