Milton, DE

Delaware man charged with trespassing in Capitol riot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A fifth person with ties to Delaware has been arrested on federal charges associated with the insurrectionist riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.

The News Journal reports that Jeffrey Schaefer was arrested Thursday on four charges related to trespassing in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Court documents state that Schaefer is associated with an address outside of Milton.

An affidavit signed by a Baltimore-based FBI agent states that anonymous tipsters first pointed to Schaefer as one of those who flooded the U.S. Capitol that day.

One tipster provided Facebook posts of photographs depicting the inside of the U.S. Capitol during the riots that were posted by an account that investigators tied to Schaefer, according to court documents.

Investigators also executed a search warrant on the Facebook account and found photos of Schaefer wearing a green, Realtree-branded hat. The agent wrote that the hat matches the one worn by a man they believe to be Schaefer and depicted on surveillance footage inside the U.S. Capitol.

The agent wrote that Schaefer entered the building through a smashed window and remained inside for 28 minutes.

No attorney was listed for Schaefer in court records.

