Small business owners have a wide selection of credit cards to choose from including those that offer travel rewards points. But at a time when many business travelers are grounded, there’s demand for a credit card that offers high rates of cash back instead. The Chase Ink Business Unlimited offers 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no limits. But it also has an extra feature that can allow you to use your rewards for travel. And right now, you can get $750 in bonus cash back when you open an account.

